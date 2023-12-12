Monmouth vs. Seton Hall: 3 keys as young Hawks ride emotional wave

Monmouth's Jakari Spence (front) and Jaret Valencia celebrate Spence's game-winning shot against Northern Illinois on Dec. 9, 2023 i West Long Branch.

NEWARK – Monmouth comes into tonight’s game with Seton Hall riding a wave of emotion after Jakari Spence’s desperation 3-pointer banked in at the buzzer Saturday for a 74-71 come-from-behind victory over Northern Illinois, with the former Toms River North star having just returned after attending his grandmother’s funeral.

It will be tough to top that storyline. But whatever happens at the Prudential Center (6:30 p.m./FS1) there’s incredible value for the Hawks’ collection of young talent, beginning to flex its collective muscle.

Take Saturday, when Monmouth was on the ropes and a very athletic Northern Illinois team was going for the knockout when Patrick School-product Zarique Nutter knocked down a shot to put the Huskies up 33-14, thanks to a 27-2 run, with 6:27 left in the first half.

It was bad. Graduate guard Xander Rice, their leading scorer, was on the bench in foul trouble, and graduate center Nikita Konstantnyovskyi, who would finish with a team-high 16 points, was seated next to him. But a lineup that included freshman forward Cornelius “Boog” Robinson Jr., redshirt freshman forward Jaret Valencia and sophomore Jack Collins, with sophomore Gabe Spinelli coming on later, not only stopped the bleeding, but whittled the deficit down to a manageable 12 points at halftime.

Then, with the Hawks still down nine points with less than eight minutes to play, freshman guard Abdi Bashir Jr. came on and hit three from long range within a 2:30 span, sparking a game-winning 23-11 run to close the game.

Those were game-changing minutes logged by Monmouth’s youngsters. Bashir is 19-of-30 so far from 3-point range for the season. Valencia is averaging 13.6 points-per-game over the last three games. Robinson had four points late in the first half, and four more during the late-game rally. And Collins was a CAA All-Rookie pick last season and is their top defender.

Experiences like playing on the road against a Big East foe will be invaluable for the group as Coastal Athletic Association play approaches.

Monmouth's Jack Collins looks to pass while guarded by Seton Hall's Jamir Harris on Nov. 9, 2022 in Newark, N.J.

Here are three keys for Monmouth against Seton Hall:

1. Protect the paint

In Monmouth three best wins of the season – West Virginia, Belmont and Northern Illinois – they’ve prevailed inside, winning the rebounding battle and getting good production from their frontcourt. Against Northern Illinois, Konstantnyovskyi, Valencia and Robinson combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds.

Now they square off against a starting frontcourt that includes 6-6 senior Dre Davis and 6-10 graduate center Jaden Bediako. The two combined for 18 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday’s loss to Rutgers. It’s another huge test for Monmouth’s big men. And another game that could add to the group’s growing confidence moving forward.

2. Use your depth

Seton Hall’s starting five is talented, but the Pirates are not particularly deep. Monmouth, on the other hand, plays a lot of guys – they’ve had as many as 11 guys score in a game this season. If Monmouth can up the tempo, get some scores in transition and start cycling players through the rotation it’s to their advantage.

Monmouth coach King Rice has been gaining confidence in his reserves, getting them quality minutes early in the season. Here’s a situation where it could pay off against a high-major foe.

3. Stay composed

Seton Hall is going to use its length and quickness to push the Hawks out of their comfort zone. And the crowd inside the Rock is going to be on its feet urging them on. This is a moment when the young Hawks lineup will be tested.

That's when the experience graduate guard Xander Rice, King Rice’s son, brings to the team will be invaluable. Rice, along with Spence, have been through these situations before, and their ability to help keep the offense on schedule and the defense organized will be critical as the pressure intensifies.

