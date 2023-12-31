Can Monmouth stun No. 12 Oklahoma?: 3 keys as Hawks seek second Big 12 win of 2023

Monmouth's Xander Rice drives against West Virginia during the Hawks' 73-65 victory on Nov. 10, 2023 in Morgantown, W.V.

As he assessed the situation during a press conference following his team's Dec. 21 home win over Manhattan, Monmouth head coach King Rice clearly understood the enormity of the task, with the Hawks facing No. 12 Oklahoma (11-1) on New Year’s Eve.

He also sees the benefit for a mid-major program like Monmouth (7-5) in playing the best teams in the country, with tipoff at the Lloyd Noble Center in in Norman, Oklahoma set for 3 p.m. (ESPN+).

“The environment is high major basketball, man, and that’s what all of these guys all wanted,” Rice said of his players.

“When we play those games it helps the basketball program, it helps the school, just because now we’re sitting next to Oklahoma and it’s going to go out across the country on New Year’s.”

But there’s also value, a lot of it, in a competitive performance against a top Big 12 program. And maybe, just maybe, pulling off the last big upset of the year. Because nine times during Rice’s tenure his team has beaten high-major foes, including a Big 12 win at West Virginia earlier this season, as well as a victory over No. 17 Notre Dame in 2015 that ranks as the program's lone win over a ranked opponent.

"We'll come up with a plan that gives us our best chance. But I know you can’t turn the ball over, and you have to guard,” Rice said.

“It is going to be hard to come up with some way on the defensive end to beat them, but we’ll get it there.”

Monmouth's Nikita Konstantynovskyi drives against Manhattan's Seydou Traore on Dec. 21, 2023 in West Long Branch.

The Sooners only loss came against No. 9 North Carolina.

“I’ve watched about 10-12 minutes of the Carolina game, and what I took away from that game, they’re really good,” said Rice. “You don’t get to 10-0 if you’re not good, but they’re even better. They’re long, they’re athletic, they’re strong, they can shoot, and they got bigs. That team is going to make some noise this year."

Here are three keys for the Monmouth against Oklahoma:

1. Solid guard play

It’s the latest big-time matchup for Monmouth’s backcourt, which must match a talented collection of Sooner guards at both ends of the court.

Otega Oweh, a 6-5 sophomore from Newark who played at Blair Academy, leads the Sooners at 15.7 points-per-game, while 6-2 junior point guard Javian McCollum, a Siena transfer who played against Monmouth twice as a freshman, is averaging 15.0 ppg. Monmouth is led by graduate Xander Rice (19.3 ppg.) and sophomore Jack Collins (11.6 ppg., 6.6 rpg.), with Collins likely to get the defensive assignment on Oweh.

2. Battle inside

How important has Monmouth graduate center Nikita Konstantynovskyi been in his first season with the Hawks? The 6-10 Ukrainian has back-to-back double-doubles, including 17 points and 13 rebounds against Manhattan. The Hawks are 5-0 this season when he scores in double figures, and he has been the difference in two or three of their wins so far.

Now he takes on 6-10 senior Sam Godwin, who played two seasons at Wofford before transferring back to his home state. Godwin is grabbing a team-high 5.8 rebounds, to go with 8.2 points. Reserve forward John Hugley is a 6-10 Pitt transfer who had a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) against Monmouth two seasons ago for the Panthers.

3. Don’t panic

It’s a daunting task, facing a nationally-ranked team on the road. But throw out the last eight minutes against Princeton, and the Hawks have shown it’s difficult to distance yourself from them. They lost by nine points at Seton Hall, which came out of that game and won at Missouri and beat No. 5 UConn by 15 points.

Match the Sooners’ intensity and the Hawks can be competitive.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth basketball vs. No. 12 Oklahoma: 3 keys in New Year's Eve game