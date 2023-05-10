Monmouth Park 2023: Can federal oversight cut horse deaths, boost public view of racing?

OCEANPORT - The speeches inside Monmouth Park’s Turf Club had concluded Tuesday afternoon, with subjects including the expansion of fixed odds wagering dominating the narrative at the luncheon ahead of Saturday’s opening day.

Then Dennis Drazin took a moment to say what needed to be said about the most pressing issue facing the sport.

“I have to speak the truth. Cheaters will continue to try to cheat and try to figure out ways to avoid detection,” said the chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC., which operates the track. “And I don’t think just testing for race-day medication goes far enough. Obviously, that hasn’t worked in the past, and you probably need things like wiretaps and investigations.”

The perspective comes as the Antidoping and Medication Control portion of the Horseracing Safety and Integrity Authority, born from the outcry following a spike in equine fatalities at Santa Anita in 2019, kicks in May 22. It implements uniform national drug testing rules and standards on substances, screening levels and penalties, along with an investigative team.

Horses are exercised in the rain at Monmouth Park as the track prepares for another season of racing on 05/02/23.

It comes nearly a year after the racetrack safety component - which includes increased veterinary checks and limits the number of times a jockey can strike a horse - went into effect but was unable to prevent seven deaths within a week of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. Those fatalities have put the sport’s safety record back in the public’s crosshairs.

Speaking of the public, it’s New Jersey taxpayers who foot the bill for a five-year, $100 million purse subsidy for the racing industry that's in its final year, with $10 million going to Monmouth Park annually.

“The state has had five years of support - $20 million per-year - I hope my legislative colleagues continue that,” state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, said. “The entire state of New Jersey needs to really understand, and they are starting to, just how special a place Monmouth Park is.”

If the full weight of HISA’s arsenal can have an impact on safety, and perception, at a place like Monmouth Park, that’s important.

According to the Jockey Club’s Equine Injury Database, Monmouth Park had an average of 2.05 horse deaths per 1,000 starts in 2022, above the national average of 1.25.

And it was a years-long federal investigation into doping in the racing industry, including wire taps, that took down Monmouth Park’s top two trainers, Jorge Navarro and Jason Servis, in 2020.

So while the new agency is out of the gate slowly, the path forward has to center on safety and integrity.

Dennis Drazin, Chairman and CEO of Darby Development, the operator of Monmouth Park, speaks at the Monmouth Park Opening Day Press Conference and Luncheon.

“If a horse breaks down, no matter how careful you are, it’s going to be a nightmare for the industry,” Drazin said. “Had a horse broken down in the Derby, had they let Forte run, or they let him run in the Preakness and he gets hurt, how would that impact racing?

“I think it can make a difference.”

Uncertainty remains about HISA's implementation and impact. And whatever happens comes with a steep price tag. Drazin said he’s already gotten a $1.7 million bill for the drug testing portion, and is still unclear if the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, which has paid for drug testing costs in the past as part of its lease with the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, will pick up the costs.

But if federal oversight can help solve some of the issues that have dogged the sport, it will be money well spent.

Monmouth Park Opening Day

When - Saturday, May 13.

Post time - 12:40 p.m.

Prices - General admission, grandstand or clubhouse: $6 (children 12-under are free); general parking: free; valet parking: $15.

The card - 10 races, highlighted by the $100,000 Long Branch Stakes.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth Park 2023: Horse deaths, federal oversight in spotlight