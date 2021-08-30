Monmouth gives men's basketball coach Rice 5-year extension

Monmouth head coach King Rice watches his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) Monmouth University men's basketball coach King Rice has been given a five-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

University president Patrick Leahy and athletic director Jeff Stapleton announced the deal on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Rice was voted Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coach of the year last season for the third time, just the third coach in the conference's history to accomplish that. He led the Hawks to a regular- season title, his third, and has 161 wins in 10 seasons.

''For the last decade he has led our men's basketball program to a number of impressive campaigns, including three regular-season titles, all the while ensuring his student-athletes graduate,'' Stapleton said. ''The program continues to move in a positive direction, and we are looking forward to more success in the coming years.''

In his Monmouth tenure, Rice has coached 16 All-MAAC selections, including six first-team choices as well as five major award winners. His 2015-16 team had a program-record 28 wins.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25