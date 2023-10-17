Can Monmouth football win CAA championship? What the numbers say after blowout victory

Monmouth’s offensive numbers the past two games have been eye-popping, with 110 points and 1,112 yards in a pair of dominating wins, including Saturday’s 61-10 drubbing of Hampton.

Except those aren’t the ones you should be focused on.

It’s the 17 points the defense has surrendered, its lowest two-game total in four years, that scream FCS Playoff team and Coastal Athletic Association contender.

The improvement’s been dramatic.

While Monmouth was 4-2 overall, and 2-1 in the CAA through six games last season, the Hawks were giving up 441 yards and 33.5 points-per-game, going on to lose four straight and finish 5-6. A year later, the Hawks (3-3, 2-1) are giving up 332 yards, some 109 yards fewer, and a full 10 points-per-game less.

After finishing last among 13 CAA teams in scoring defense and total defense in 2022, Monmouth is up to fourth among 15 teams in scoring defense, and seventh in total defense. The revamped unit’s next test comes Saturday at Elon (3-4, 3-1), with six one-loss teams within a game of first-place Delaware, the league’s lone unbeaten.

The path forward

It’s the CAA’s parity, along with the program’s history of riding defenses to championships, that provide the path entering a tough five-week stretch that includes three teams either in the FCS Top 25 or receiving votes.

During the pandemic-impacted spring 2021 season, Monmouth averaged 441 yards on offense and gave up 295 on defense, with the 146-yard difference the largest over the past 17 seasons, followed by the 100-yard gap in 2019 and 88-yard difference in 2006.

Those also happen to be Monmouth’s last three championship seasons. Through six games this season, the difference is 105 yards.

“There’s a lot of new players in the lineup, guys who were not here last year, or guys who missed part or most of last season,” Monmouth head coach Kevin Callahan said. “I think guys are getting comfortable with playing with the guy next to them and I think any good defense that’s always the case. You have a chemistry and can kind of feed off the guys you’re playing with.”

It's the newcomers who have breathed life into the unit recently.

Linebacker Jake Brown, a graduate transfer linebacker from Harvard tabbed as the CAA’s top defensive player in Week 2, returned after missing two games, making six tackles. And defensive end Antonio Colclough, a graduate transfer from James Madison, made the tackle on third- and fourth-and-one in the final minute of the first half against Hampton, setting up a late score that sent the Hawks into the locker room up 35-7.

Freshman defensive back Deuce Lee, inserted as the nickel back the past two games, made an interception in what was his college debut, before making seven tackles Saturday. Junior Isaiah Rogers, a defensive tackle who transferred from Central Michigan, had four tackles and a half sack against Hampton, while freshman defensive tackle Logan Barnes has had at least one tackle in every game. Charlie Sasso, a sophomore linebacker from Wall, returned after missing four games with an injury to record two tackles and a sack.

Combined with some familiar faces - graduate cornerback Eddie Morales from Howell made an interception in his return after missing two games, while graduate linebacker Ryan Moran from Ocean leads the team in tackles - and the Hawks have a different look.

“Our guys are excited. They’re really enjoying playing football. and they go out there with a high level of energy and they are excited,” Callahan said. “Any time you have those components on a defense you have a chance to succeed.”

