Monmouth football transfer tracker: Receiver Dymere Miller bolting; Is Jaden Shirden next?

Monmouth receiver Dymere Miller breaks a tackle against Stony Brook during the Hawks' 56-17 victory on Nov. 4, 2023 in West Long Branch, N.J.

The first Hawk has flown the coop. And it's one of the most damaging departures possible.

Receiver Dymere Miller, who shattered program records for receptions in a season and receiving yardage, indicated on social media Tuesday night that he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens on Dec. 4.

With 90 receptions for 1,293 yards, which led the nation, and nine TDs, Miller, a slot receiver with the ability to stretch the field, finishes his Monmouth career with 168 receptions for 2,387 yards and 17 TDs.

Now the program is holding its collective breath waiting on All-American junior running back Jaden Shirden, who topped the nation in rushing yardage for the second straight year, finishing with 1,478 6.7 10 TDs, after picking up 1.722 yards as a sophomore and finishing third in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top offensive player in FCS football.

The loss of Miller is a big blow for the Hawks' offense, which ranked 13th nationally at 431.5 yards-per-game.

Monmouth will also be looking to add players in the coming Monmouth, and could be on the hunt for a quarterback. Marquez McCray, who started for Monmouth last season as a graduate transfer from Sacred Heart, is out of eligibility, Sophomore quarterback Enzo Arjona, who started the final three games of his freshman season, is still on the roster and is expected to get a chance to be the starter next season.

Keep checking back during the offseason for more on Monmouth football's maneuvering, as the Hawks look to rise after a 4-7 season in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth football transfer tracker: Who's leaving Hawks, who's coming?