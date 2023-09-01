Can Monmouth football defense slow Florida Atlantic? Complete coverage of 2023 opener

With the season opener rapidly approaching, it's time to just bottom line-it with regards to Monmouth football 2023.

The Hawks have enough firepower offensively to move the football on just about anyone, featuring some of the most dynamic weapons at the FCS level. That means progress in the program's second season in the CAA will be directly tied to the defense’s ability to take a big step forward, after ranking last in the CAA and 96th among 123 teams nationally a year ago.

Granted, Florida Atlantic, an FBS opponent in its first season in the American Athletic Conference, represents a daunting first step. But you have to start somewhere, and for the Hawks it’s FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida Saturday, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+; Audio at Monmouthhawks.com).

Led by first-year head coach Tom Herman, whose previous stops were head coaching stints at Houston and Texas, the Owls are expected to feature a zone-read offense led by graduate transfer quarterback Casey Thompson, who was with Herman at Texas and started at Nebraska last season, throwing for 232 yards and two TDS in a 14-13 win at Rutgers.

Monmouth linebacker Ryan Moran (55) and his defensive mates likely hold the key to the team's success this season.

Joining Thompson in the backfield are senior Larry McCammon III (1,022 yards, 7 TDs in 2022) and redshirt sophomore Zuberi Mobley (542 yards, 3 TDs), while junior wide out LaJohntay Wester, who caught 62 passes for 719 yards and eight TDs a year ago, and Je’Quan Burton, with 33 catches for 517 yards, are returning targets downfield.

“Clearly, (Thompson) is an explosive guy. He played at Texas with this coach who brought him over, and we respect every competitor,” Monmouth fifth-year safety Tyrese Wright said. “But we all play the same sport and we work and prepare the same way. So obviously we respect our opponents, but at the end of the day we have to go out there and execute at the highest level and execute fast.”

Monmouth, 5-6 last season, is transitioning away from its traditional read-and-react defense to a more aggressive style, hoping to take better advantage of its playmakers.

“There are some new faces and I think there’s some new energy with that,” head coach Kevin Callahan said. “And I think it’s going to be some familiar faces that are older. I think the combination is exciting. And I think we’re doing a few things that are going to give the group more juice, so to speak, and they really seem to enjoy playing together.”

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11), now at Florida Atlantic, throws against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Credit: Michael Conroy, AP)

Here's a closer look at the 2023 Monmouth defense:

Monmouth football: Defensive line

The addition of graduate transfer ends Nick White and Antonio Colclough are expected to help a pass rush that struggled to get pressure in 2022, registering just 21 sacks. They join fifth-year senior tackle Pat Hayden, who led the team with four sacks a year ago, and sophomore end Myles Mitchell, who had a team-best six tackles-for-losses as a rookie.

End Chris King, who transferred from Buffalo but only played four games before sustaining a shoulder injury, is back, while sophomore tackle Bryce Rooks will be a starter inside alongside Hayden, although the Hawks are expected to rotate as many as 10 players along the defensive front during a game.

Monmouth football: Linebackers

In addressing an area that needed upgrading, the Hawks brought in graduate transfer Jake Brown from Harvard. Brown (6-1, 230) will start alongside junior Remi Johnson and graduate student Ryan Moran. And although the Hawks are likely to have two linebackers and an extra defensive back on the field much of the time, the group will be part of a rationale that includes sophomores Charlie Sasso from Wall and Sam Korpoi.

The ability of the linebacking corps to create big plays, both against the run and in coverage downfield, will be critical.

Monmouth football: Secondary

With a wealth of experience, this has to be a big-time strength for the defense. Senior cornerback Mike Reid had a breakout season a year ago, and graduate cornerback Eddie Morales returns after an injury-plagued 2022. They’re joined by fifth-year safety Tyrese Wright and senior TJ Kamara, with the two combining to make 112 tackles and three interceptions last season. Fifth-year senior Davis Smith and junior Jaylen Dotson will serve as extra defensive backs in passing situations.

