Monmouth football: 7 ex-Shore Conference stars loom as difference-makers in 2023

WEST LONG BRANCH – Scroll through the Monmouth football roster as the 2023 college football gets underway, and you’ll come up with 16 players who hail from Monmouth and Ocean counties.

And when the Hawks take the field in Boca Raton, Florida on Saturday (6 p.m.) against FBS foe Florida Atlantic, it’s a group of local players who will play key roles as the program seeks to rise in its second season in the CAA.

So as the Hawks come off a 5-6 season, with a high-powered offense and revamped defense, what former Shore Conference players will be difference-makers?

Here are seven former Jersey Shore high school players who the Hawks will be counting on in the coming months:

Monmouth cornerback Eddie Morales (1) during the Hawks' 48-19 win over Gardner-Webb in Boiling Springs, North Carolina on April 3, 2021.

Eddie Morales, 6th year, CB, Howell

Morales, a captain and team leader, will be on the field one more season after receiving a medical year, breaking his arm against Albany last season. A former first-team All-Big South coverman, Morales’s return alongside cornerback Mike Reid, who had a breakout season a year ago, and safeties Tyrese Wright, in his fifth year, and Thomas Joe-Kamara, a senior, makes the Hawks’ secondary a strength.

Who is Marquez McCray? Monmouth football names new starting QB

Ryan Moran, Sr., LB, Ocean

One of the Hawks’ captains, Moran will be an experienced member of a linebacking corps that includes Harvard graduate transfer Jake Brown, junior Remi Johnson and a cadre of younger players, including sophomore Charlie Sasso from Wall. Moran was fifth on the team with 50 tackles last season.

JT Cornelius, Sr., RT, Southern

Cornelius got significant playing time last season, and now steps into the right tackle spot former occupied by Brick Memorial product Justin Szuba. Cornelius, a star wrestler for the Rams, becomes part of a veteran line with returning starters including right guard Greg Anderson, center Tyler Williams and left tackle Jordan Hall.

Charlie Sasso, So., LB, Wall

One of the keys to the defense moving forward involves getting its young players involved, and Sasso, is at the top of that list. A member of Wall’s 2019 NJSIAA sectional championship squad, while winning the unofficial Shore Conference title during the COVID-impacted 2020 season, Sasso, 6-2, 230, had 13 tackles in four games as a freshman.

Vincenzo Rea, Jr., K, Manalapan

The strong-legged left-footed kicker had 10 touchbacks last season, hit a 40-yard field goal and was 27-of-29 on extra points, while splitting the kicking duties with Eric Bernstein. It’s possible the Hawks go with the same arrangement this season, with Rea used on longer attempts.

Justin Nyers, Jr., LS, Manalapan

Steps in as the No. 1 long snapper this season, with the Hawks’ needing special teams to be a strong suit this season as they try to climb in the CAA standings.

Brendan Bigos, So., DL, Middletown South

At 6-4, 265, Bigos got his feet wet as a freshman, but his roles is expected to increase in a defensive line rotation that could see as many as 10 different players seeing action up front. He’ll get opportunities to make plays in a new defense that’s more proactive and less reactive.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: College football: Monmouth vs Florida Atlantic