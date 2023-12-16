Monmouth basketball: Why Jack Collins is a difference-maker; Plus 3 keys vs. Rider

Jack Collins, Monmouth MBB at Seton Hall 12-12-23

WEST LONG BRANCH – In an age of advance metrics, the plus/minus stat can get overlooked in the flood of hoops data. It’s simply how your team does while you’re on the court. It lacks context – players with fewer minutes have less impact on the game – but over time it paints a picture of the impact a player has.

It’s not surprise graduate guard Xander Rice tops team at plus-17 through 10 games, averaging 20.1 points-per-game entering today’s Central Jersey showdown with Rider (2 p.m.; SNY/ NBC Sports Philadelphia/ FloSports.com). And it’s a big surprise that guard Jakari Spence, who drained the game-winning buzzer beater a week ago against Northern Illinois at OceanFirst Bank Center, is at the bottom at minus-44, having been a steady influence in the backcourt.

But one of the takeaways is that it highlights how well sophomore guard Jack Collins has played, doing all the little things that make a difference on the court.

Over the last seven games, the Manasquan High Schol product Collins is a plus-40. No one else is even close. Against Seton Hall he had 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes. He continues to do the dirty work defensively, even if it limits his effectiveness at the other end. And he’s still Monmouth’s second leading scorer at 11.3 points-per-game.

And in the halftime locker room Tuesday night at the Prudential Center, Collins, a CAA All-Rookie team selection last season, made head coach King Rice’s job a little easier, with Seton Hall leading 40-29.

More: Monmouth basketball continues to show what's possible. Three takeaways from Seton Hall game

“I didn’t really have to say a lot at halftime, because Jack handled it for me,” Rice said. “He just said ‘when you get in the game you better be ready, and I’m not saying it again.’ And that was the halftime talk right there.”

Trailing by 11 points at the break, the deficit was down to two with 10 minutes to play, and was still three points with just over five minutes left.

“He probably would get more points if he had a coach that would get him some shots,” Rice said. “But Jack is not underappreciated. He was a surprise to everybody last year. No one thought he was good enough to play at our level and I think he’s shown he could be on this team, on the other team, everybody needs one of him – he’s just tougher than you. And he never stops.”

“He has a terrible back right now. You wouldn’t have known it out there today.”

Monmouth guard Xander Rice leads the Hawks against Princeton in the home opener at OceanFirst Bank Center on Saturday.

Here’s the plus/minus for the first 10 games for the 12 Monmouth players who average more than five minutes per game:

Player PPG. RPG. +/-

Xander Rice 20.1 2. 17

Jack Collins 11.3 6.3 16

Nikita Konstantnyovskyi 8.3 7.0 4

Ahman Sandhu 1.6 1.0 0

Cornelius Robinson Jr. 4.1 2.8 -1

Gabe Spinelli 2.1 0.4 -7

Jack Holmstrom 1.3 0.3 -8

Klemen Vuga 2.5 1.5 -10

Jaret Valencia 7.5 5.1 -12

Abdi Bashir Jr. 7.6 0.6 -18

Jakari Spence 5.5 3.0 -25

Jaden Doyle 0.7 1.1 -44

Here are three keys for Monmouth in today’s game with Rider:

1. Start fast

Rider (2-7) has struggled, with a seven-game losing streak the program’s longest in 18 years before getting their first Division 1 win last time out against Stonehill, now 1-11. The longer Rider’s in the game, the more the visitors will feel empowered to win a second straight, and severely damage the Hawks’ chances of emerging from a difficult non-conference schedule with a winning record.

Remember, Rider came into the season as the preseason favorite in the MAAC. And while they’ve already dropped two league games, the Broncs have some talent if they can put it together.

2. Backcourt balancing act

With Rice averaging 34 minutes, Collins at 33 minutes and Spence usually in the 30-minute range, it doesn’t leave a lot of spare time in the guard rotation. And it’s led to frustration among guys like freshman Abdi Bashir Jr. and sophomore Gabe Spinelli, each pushing for playing time amid a group of reserves that includes junior Jayden Doyle and senior Jack Holmstrom.

Finding the right mix will be critical, because Bashir and Spinelli have each shown an ability to spark the team off the bench. And their emergence simply adds to the Hawks’ arsenal, with Spinelli a solid defender as well.

3. Win guard battle

Speaking of Monmouth’s backcourt, it’s been a strength this season, and winning the individual battles against the Rider guards will be critical. Mervin James had 17 points against Monmouth last season, and Allen Powell had 11 points, hitting three from long range, in the Broncs’ 88-62 win.

For the season, Monmouth’s starting guards are combining to average 37 points and 8.2 assists. Play like that, get a boost off the bench, and the Hawks have a solid win.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth basketball: Why Jack Collins is a difference-maker for Hawks