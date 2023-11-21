Monmouth basketball: Why 104 is an important number; plus 3 observations as Lehigh looms

WEST LONG BRANCH – The most important number over Monmouth’s first three games is 104.

Curious?

Here's the deal. The Hawks went down 10 points at George Mason just eight minutes into the season opener, eventually losing, 72-61, before coming back and beating West Virginia by eight points. And Saturday against Princeton, they were down nine points with less than eight minutes to play, before the Tigers pulled away for an 82-57 win.

To recap, they played a 4-1 Atlantic-10 team pretty much even over the final 32 minutes, beat a Big 12 team and were able to land punches for 32 minutes against an unbeaten Ivy League team that went to the Sweet 16 last March.

Add it all up, and that’s a run of 104 minutes of solid play – they were outscored by two points during that stretch – by a group with three new faces in the starting lineup, and three freshman and a sophomore in the primary rotation.

And while they’re 1-2 heading into Tuesday’s home game with Lehigh (7 p.m.; FloSports.com; NBC Sports Philadelphia) , most everyone looked at the early-season schedule and thought an 0-3 start likely.

Which is why Lehigh’s visit to OceanFirst Bank Center is so important, looking to build on an extended run of good play against a team picked to finish second behind Colgate in the Patriot League.

Monmouth's Cornelius Robinson drives against a Princeton defender on Nov. 18, 2023 in West Long Branch.

The Hawks must build on those performances before a brutal non-conference schedule ramps up again, beginning Friday against Belmont in the first of three games in as many days at the Palestra in Philadelphia. Lehigh, which opened the season with losses to Cornell, Penn State and North Carolina, will be another measuring stick for Monmouth.

More: Monmouth basketball: Princeton remains unbeaten with 82-57 win, as Hawks show progress

The Mountain Hawks are the second of four home opponents that beat Monmouth on the road early last season, with Lehigh winning 80-76. And Lehigh opened the season with an 84-78 loss to Cornell, which comes to the Jersey Shore on Nov. 29.

Here are three observations on Monmouth heading into Tuesday night’s game against Lehigh:

1. Robinson can be impact rookie

Of the three freshmen getting minutes, forward Cornelius “Boog” Robinson, the 6-6 forward from Camden, looks the most ready to contribute right away.

Against Princeton, Robinson, playing behind redshirt freshman Jaret Valencia, had nine points and five rebounds in 22 minutes, providing a physical presence in the paint. His put-back dunk of a missed shot was impressive, and he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The 6-9 Valencia did not score or grab a rebound in 18 minutes, struggling against a physical Tigers’ frontcourt, although he did block three shots. Freshman guard Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 13 minutes off the bench, with five 3-pointers, and figures to get more minutes as his defense improves.

2. Spinelli can bolster backcourt

Monmouth needs consistent scoring from the bench. Robinson, Bashir and 6-9 senior Klemen Vuga combined for 21 points against Princeton, the best total so far for the first three substitutes most nights.

And Gabe Spinelli, the 6-2 sophomore transfer from Evansville, could be a key as his playing time expands. He logged four minutes against Princeton, as he returns from a back injury that kept him out during the preseason, and flashed his explosiveness on a drive and score in the second half. He can handle the ball and could be a nice addition to the backcourt.

3. Defensive lapses will cost games

It seems everyone Princeton puts on the court can shoot. With that said, they got a bunch of wide open looks from the perimeter, sinking 11 from beyond the arc.

“They got a little lead and then we started gambling. I didn’t want that because I thought we could out-solid them for 40 minutes,” Monmouth coach King Rice said.

“We ran away from the shooters instead of just guarding and being solid and remembering, ‘OK, on this guy we are going under (the screen), on this guy we’re going over. These two guys come together it’s a switch.’ Nothing new at all, all the way we play.”

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: College basketball: Monmouth vs Lehigh