Monmouth basketball vs. Northern Illinois: As Jaret Valencia rises, 3 keys for Hawks

Monmouth's Jaret Valencia goes up for a dunk against Lehigh on Nov. 21, 2023 in West Long Branch, N.J. (Credit: Monmouth Athletics)

WEST LONG BRANCH - With roughly a quarter of the college basketball season done, it’s clear Monmouth’s better. Significantly better, and it's easy to quantify. The Hawks final NET ranking last season was 353 out of 362 teams, and they were 140 when the first NET was unveiled this season.

Now, as the Hawks (4-4) come out of a nine-day break after a hard-fought 91-87 loss at Ivy League contender Cornell, the question is how good can this young team be?

A .500 record, after going 7-26 a year ago? Or perhaps a Coastal Athletic Association contender?

It all makes Saturday’s game at OceanFirst Bank Center (2 p.m./SNY; NBC Sports Philadelphia; FloSports.com) against Northern Illinois (5-3), which comes in at 110 in the NET, an important measuring stick, the first in a series of tests that will provide a more accurate gauge of what heights the Hawks might be capable of in the coming months.

It continues Tuesday night against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center in Newark, before winnable home games against Rider, which got its first Division I win Friday night, and Manhattan, and a non-conference closing New Year’s Eve game at Oklahoma.

If Monmouth can knock off Northern Illinois and go 3-2 in its final five games before CAA play begins, that’s a 7-6 early-season record, quite an accomplishment given the difficulty of the schedule. And a good sign when conference play begins Jan. 4 with a visit from Towson.

Northern Illinois comes in off back-to-back 20-plus point losses to Northwestern and Indiana State, after beating DePaul.

Here are three keys for Monmouth as it returns to the court Saturday against Northern Illinois:

Monmouth guard Abdi Bashir Jr. looks for an opening against Penn at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 2023.

1. Rookies on the rise

While Monmouth’s dropped two straight, the bright spot from those losses, and it shone like a spotlight, was the glimpse into the future redshirt freshman Jaret Valencia provided. The 6-9 forward followed up a career-high 16-point effort against Penn with 19 against Cornell. He went 14-of-18 from the floor in those games, while averaging 5.5 rebounds and 30 minutes.

Be it that slam in transition against Lehigh or that dunk finishing off an offensive rebound against Belmont, who else during coach King Rice’s tenure could have pulled those moves off, much less as easily as Valencia made them look? Maybe Melik Martin? Not many, and it’s that kind of young talent, along with sharpshooting guard Abdi Bashir Jr. and forward Cornelius Robinson Jr., both freshmen, that can push the program forward.

2. Turn up the defensive intensity

Since Monmouth turned in a good defensive effort against Lafayette, the Hawks have given up 76 points to Penn and 91 to Cornell. And the Northern Illinois starting lineup has the ability to score, with four averaging in double figures. Leading the way is junior guard David Coit, a second-team Preseason All-MAC selection averaging 18.8 points, with 24 triples, and 32 assists, all team highs.

A glaring weakness has been on the perimeter, where Monmouth ranks 259th in 3-point percentage defense.

3. Protect the house

Playing well on campus this season has to be a calling card for this team if it has any hope of making a significant rise in the CAA standings. This is the first of three winnable games at home before league play begins, and building momentum is critical.

The Hawks hung tough with Princeton for 30-plus minutes before getting overrun by the still-unbeaten Tigers, and played well in dispatching Lehigh in their last home game.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth NJ basketball vs. Northern Illinois: 3 keys for Hawks