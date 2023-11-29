Monmouth basketball vs.Cornell: 3 keys after Hawks had winning streak snapped

Monmouth's Jack Collins drives against Penn's Andrew Laczkowski at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 2023/

We’ve learned a few things about Monmouth during a surprising 4-3 start against a competitive early-season schedule, going 2-1 last weekend at the Cathedral of College Basketball Classic at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

The most important takeaway is that the Hawks’ best is pretty good, including a high-major win at West Virginia and last Friday's victory against a talented Belmont team.

And the second most important is that the Hawks are young, which means you’re not going to get that for 40 minutes every night, at least not early in the season, with three freshmen and a sophomore in the rotation.

Which brings us to Monmouth’s clash with Cornell tonight (7 p.m.; ESPN+) at Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York. It’s the Hawks’ third game against Ivy League teams, and the first two have not gone well, losing by 25 points at home to Princeton, and by 15 points at Penn in Sunday’s finale.

Now the Hawks face a 5-1 Cornell team picked to finish third in the Ivy. They have two common opponents, with Cornell topping Lehigh, 84-78 on the road, and losing to George Mason on the road, 90-83. Monmouth beat Lehigh at home, 88-79, and lost at George Mason, 72-61.

Monmouth guard Abdi Bashir Jr. looks for an opening against Penn at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 2023.

Here are three keys for Monmouth against Cornell:

1. More Rice, please

Graduate guard Xander Rice has been Monmouth’s catalyst, entering the Penn game averaging 22.6 points-per-game. He only took 10 shots against the Quakers, scoring five points. That clearly can’t happen again. Penn had a nice plan defensively, but the Hawks have to figure out a way to get Rice into the flow, and earlier is better. What Rice did was continue to do everything else, dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds. But 10 shots in 34 minutes isn’t nearly enough.

2. Defend the line

Cornell is top-25 nationally with 10.2 triples-per-game, and they've hit 14 in a game twice this season. And Penn torched Monmouth from 3-point range, sinking 12-of-25. Defending the perimeter is critical, even if it means fewer double teams in the post. Cooper Noard has hit 16 treys, connecting on 43.2 percent. Keller Boothby has hit 10 off the bench.

3. Continue developing youngsters

With 16 points and five rebounds in 30 minutes against Penn, redshirt freshman Jaret Valencia flashed continues to flash his incredible potential, with the 6-9 forward connecting on 6-of-9 from the floor. Freshman guard Abdi Bashir Jr. had a 21-point outburst last week against Lehigh and hit four 3-pointers over the weekend, and freshman forward Cornelius “Boog” Robinson has been a contributor off the bench.

It's fascinating to watch the development of young players. And as they become more consistent and begin putting it together on the same night, Monmouth will be tough to beat.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth basketball vs.Cornell: 3 keys as Hawks take on Big Red