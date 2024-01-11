Can Monmouth basketball stay unbeaten in CAA? 3 keys vs UNC Wilmington

As Monmouth’s Xander Rice capped a run of 19 points in six minutes in the first half against Northeastern Monday night, CBS Sports Network play-by-play man John Fanta’s voice rose in exclaiming, “we are watching something special here tonight.”

When Rice was subbed out for the final time with 12:45 left in the game, the graduate guard had scored 29 points in just under 17 minutes on the court, hitting 11-of-12 from the floor and 4-of-4 from 3-point range in an 81-62 victory.

But lost in the retina-shredding brilliance of Rice’s performance was what Jakari Spence did.

With Monmouth leading 26-17, Spence came back on the court and immediately made a steal that resulted in him sinking a pair of free throws. Then the former Toms River North star made another steal, and this time it led to the behind-the-back pass in transition that Jaret Valencia finished with a soaring dunk that landed at No. 7 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Plays of the Day.

Monmouth guard Jakari Spence sets the offense up against Northwestern at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch on Jan. 8, 2024.

The next possession saw him dish to Rice for a triple, before feeding big man Nikita Konstantynovskyi for a score in the paint, as Monmouth’s lead swelled to 35-19 with 3:59 left in the first half.

If there’s been an unsung hero for the Hawks it’s been the senior guard, whose stat lines – he had 11 points and five assists against Northeastern - have helped win games, along with that last-second 3-pointer to beat Northern Illinois.

And when the Hawks (9-6, 2-0 CAA) return to the court tonight (7 p.m.; FloSports) against high-scoring UNC Wilmington (9-5, 0-2) at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina, Spence will play a key role at both ends of the court against the Seahawks’ talented backcourt.

“I think I just turn my offense on from my defense,” Spence said. “I think I’m really scrappy, I can make up for a lot of things and I think that’s my game. I’m really fast and I can score it and I can create for myself and everybody.

“I told Xan earlier in the game, we’ve got to get going, but it starts with you. When he started going, he got me going. I was on the bench and came in and got two steals early and I just think it changes the game. Just the impact and energy I bring. And me and coach (King) Rice talk all the time, ‘that is you. You’re the energy guy. You’re the one who gets us going.’ “

Added King Rice: “He was making all the right reads. His reads on our plays tonight were incredible.”

Here are three keys for Monmouth against UNC-Wilmington:

1. Believe

Monmouth, which comes in at 154 in the NET rankings, has five losses against top-100 NET teams, including: Oklahoma (19); Princeton (26); George Mason (71); Seton Hall (74); and Cornell (87). The Hawks one bad loss was to Penn (160), if you can call losing to the Quakers at the Palestra, where they beat Villanova this season, a bad loss. Their best win was versus No. 116 Northern Illinois, although a high-major score at West Virginia (195) was nice.

UNC Wilmington is at 134 in the NET. Winning this game is not a stretch for Monmouth, even though the Seahawks were picked second in the CAA, and beat Kentucky. Monmouth, picked 11th in the CAA, can continue to outperform expectation if it just plays at the level it has maintained all season.

2. Contain Trazarien White

There are two players in the conversation for CAA Player of the Year in this one. In addition to Rice (19.5 ppg.), 6-7 forward Trazarien White (20.9 ppg., 5.9 rpg.) comes off a 33-point performance against Towson. Between 6-5 Jack Collins, 6-9 Valencia and 6-6 Cornelius Robinson Jr, the Hawks must find a way to keep White and 6-7 Maleeck Hardin-Hayes (10.0 ppg., 4.6 rpg.) in check.

3. Adjust, adjust, adjust

Monmouth scored 81 points last time out, after winning with just 51 points in their CAA opener. While there’s no way the winning score is that low in this one, Monmouth has shown it can play well in end-to-end action, or in a half-court game. While a winning score in the 80s seems to favor UNC Wilmington, something in the 60s or 70s could be the key for Monmouth.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Can Monmouth basketball stay unbeaten in CAA? 3 keys vs UNC Wilmington