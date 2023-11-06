Monmouth basketball: Manasquan's Jack Collins leads Hawks into opener vs George Mason

Monmouth head coach King Rice has not been shy about singing the praises of Jack Collins since he arrived on campus last year. And why not? The Manasquan High School product provided some memorable moments in an otherwise forgettable season, immediately earning a starting spot in the backcourt and securing a spot on the CAA All-Rookie team with his play as a freshman.

Now, as the Hawks look to rise from a 7-26 campaign in the program’s second season in the Coastal Athletic Association, even more is being asked of the 6-5 guard, who has emerged as one of the team’s leaders on and off the court.

“He sent me a text the other morning, that blew me away, because he doesn’t do stuff like that with me,” Rice said. “I had gotten on the whole team in practice, and at like 4 or 5 in the morning I get a text saying, ‘coach, please don’t get down on us, we’re all in, we’re working on this thing, we’re going to prove stuff to people.’ “

Now Collins is a key piece of a revamped rotation as the Hawks fly into tonight’s season opener against George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Opening tip is set for 7 p.m., with the game streamed on ESPN+, with the radio broadcast available at MonmouthHawks.com.

Monmouth's Jack Collins dribbles against UNC Wilmington on Dec. 28, 2022 in West Long Branch.

“We’re super excited. It’s a whole new team from last year,” Collins said. “We didn’t know what to expect last year. This year we have a lot of new guys, a lot of opportunities. We’re excited as a group to start off with some really good teams.

How good was Collins last season?

Elon’s CAA Rookie of the Year Max MacKinnon, a native of Australia, averaged 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, compared to 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for Collins. Where there was a big difference was shooting percentage, with MacKinnon hitting at 49.4 percent, compared to 35.4 for Collins.

“He’s been in the gym really focused on shooting the ball well,” Rice said.

But it’s the little things that make Collins so important, including his leadership and determination on defense.

“He’s taking on more of a leadership role. He’s definitely one of the captains even though he’s only a sophomore because of the way he gets down,” Rice said. “So we’re looking for a big sophomore jimp. He got six shots the other day and he impacted the game as much as anybody. I’ve got to do a better job of making sure everyone knows he can’t just et six shots. And he’ll pass shots up, so he has to shoot.”

Collins has blended in with veteran players like point guard Xander Rice, with King Rice’s son have topped 1,000 points in four seasons at Bucknell, and 6-10 Tulsa transfer Nikita Konstantynovskyi, while helping bring younger players along, including 6-9 redshirt freshman Jaret Valencia, with all three expected to start.

“Xander is a good scorer and really defends, and Jaret is something I’ve never seen at Monmouth. He’s a high-major guard/forward and can be a guy who averages three blocks and two steals a game against anyone,” Collins said.

George Mason went 20-13 last season, and was 14-2 at home. They lost 85-78 to West Virginia in a televised charity exhibition game in Morgantown recently.

Here are three keys for the Hawks against George Mason. And check back tonight for coverage of the Monmouth-George Mason season opener:

1. Continuity and chemistry

You think Monmouth has new faces? George Mason’s expected starting lineup features four transfers in guard Darius Maddox (Virginia Tech), who scored 18 points in the West Virginia exhibition game, 6-7 swingman Keyshawn Hall (UNLV), guard Jared Billups (Siena) and 6-9 forward Amari Kelly (UNCW), with 6-7 swingman Woody Newton (Oklahoma State) coming off the bench.

The team that’s done the best job meshing new faces over the past few months will have a big advantage. Within Monmouth’s 10-man rotation will be three freshman and two sophomores, to go with the veteran additions.

2. Play great defense

By all indications, Monmouth’s defense wasn’t very good against New Hampshire. But for Monmouth to move forward this season, tenacious, pressing defense has to be the Hawks’ calling card. No nights off. And it might take some time with all the new pieces.

Monmouth was near the bottom of the CAA in virtually every major defensive category last season. The Hawks were last in defensive rebounding, but the hope is that the addition of Konstantynovskyi to play along with 6-9 senior Klemen Vuga will help.

3. Hit shots

Monmouth was near the bottom nationally in shooting percentage (40.1) and three-point percentage last season. They simply didn’t have enough guys who could knock down shots from the perimeter, which is a must in college basketball these days. But Rice is a proven shooter, Collins has a tremendous upside, 6-7 freshman guard Adbd Bashir Jr. has flashed his ability as a sharpshooter in practice and Valencia has shown an ability to hit from the outside.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth basketball: Manasquan's Collins leads Hawks vs George Mason