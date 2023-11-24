Monmouth basketball: Magical Feast Week at Palestra begins vs Belmont. Here's 3 keys

PHILADELPHIA – Three games in three days at the Palestra. It sounds magical. And that's what the Cathedral of College Basketball Classic will be for the Monmouth program, spending Feast Week in a place that ties deep into the history of college basketball.

But it also looms as the latest in a series of stringent early season tests for a revamped Hawks’ rotation, beginning with an attention-grabbing opener Friday (2 p.m.) against Belmont.

Coach Casey Alexander’s Bruins are a high-level mid-major. They’ve won 20 games in each of Alexander’s four seasons at Belmont, where he played point guard and was an assistant coach. And his Lipscomb teams won 20 games in each of his final three seasons there, so Alexander’s resume includes seven straight 20-win campaigns.

“I can’t really say we’re buddies but we were both in Nashville at the same time,” said Monmouth head coach King Rice, a Vanderbilt assistant coach when Alexander was an assistant at Belmont. “I told the team if he called me to play a game, I would say no. I watched this man, I watched Rick Byrd, who was the coach before. I watched (Alexander) when he went to Lipscomb and almost beat Carolina in the tournament.

Monmouth's Jaret Valencia goes up for a dunk against Lehigh on Nov. 21, 2023 in West Long Branch, N.J.

“Now he is back home and any time you turn on a game and see Belmont, watch them. The stuff that they run is incredible. You think you know it and then you see them get people on it. You’re like, ‘wow, how is he still getting them with these things.’ So he is such a good coach – he’s as good an X and Os coach as we have in the country.”

Monmouth (2-2) takes on Lafayette Saturday (2 p.m.), before facing host Penn Sunday (2:30 p.m.) on the same floor the Quakers beat Villanova earlier this season.

But it has to start with building on Tuesday’s 88-79 home win over Lehigh. Belmont (2-2), lost by 23 points to Furman and by 32 to Arizona. Picked to finish fifth among 12 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Bruins come in ranked 183 by KenPom, with Monmouth at 254.

The Belmont game is available streaming on ESPN+, with audio on MonmouthHawks.com. Here are three keys for Monmouth:

1. Keep offense evolving

Unleashing the full potential of the Monmouth offense prior to the start of CAA play is a priority.

Just look at how many weapons the Hawks have this season compared to a year ago. They hit 12 shots from beyond the arc against Lehigh. They hit their 12th 3-pointer in their fourth game a year ago. They have 36 triples in four games, a total they needed eight games to reach last season.

Xander Rice, Jack Collins and Abdi Bashir Jr. are all dangerous from the perimeter, and the Hawks may have just scratched the surface in the frontcourt offensively with Jaret Valencia, Nikita Konstantnyovskyi, Cornelius Robinson Jr. and Klem Vuga.

“Happy that you have guys that can put it in the basket like that, and I think you will see this is just the start,” King Rice said. “We’re going to be a team that can score. We just need more game time, more practice time with them.

“They have to get more comfortable with all of the things we have in our arsenal. but sometimes I learned when I had all those guys before, Justin (Robinson) and Micah (Seaborn) and Je’lon (Hornbeak), sometimes you have to simplify and give good spacing and allow them to figure some things out and I think they did a great job (against Lehigh). I think it was a combo me trying to call a few but them just spacing out and playing basketball instead of me having to say, ‘call this or run that play’ “

2. Strong interior defense

Monmouth’s big men have been doing a better job holding down the fort inside defensively. And that progress will be put to the test against Belmont.

Malik Dai, a former 4-star recruit who played at Vanderbilt as a freshman, is a 6-9 sophomore averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds, both team highs. That’s a tough assignment for Konstantnyovskyi, a 6-10 graduate center, and Vuga, the 6-9 senior coming off the bench. And 6-7 sophomore swingman Cade Tyson, a Preseason All-MVC first-team selection, can score inside or step out to the 3-point line, providing a good matchup for the 6-9 Valencia and 6-6 Robinson.

Monmouth outrebounded Lehigh, 35-33, the first time it’s won the battle on the boards this season.

3. Take in the moment

The Cathedral Classic provides an incredible opportunity to spend a long weekend in the Palestra, one of the must-visit venues for any college basketball player, or fan.

It hosted its first college basketball game on New Year’s Day 1927, with the crowd of 10,000 the largest to see a game on the East Coast at the time. The Palestra is also referred to as the “Birthplace of college basketball.”

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Feast Week college basketball: Monmouth vs Belmont at Palestra