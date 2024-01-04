Can Monmouth basketball exceed expectations? 3 keys vs Towson in CAA opener

Monmouth's Jack Collins launches a 3-pointer against Oklahoma on Dec. 31, 2023 in Norman, Okla.

WEST LONG BRANCH – Monmouth was last in its first season in the Coastal Athletic Association, and was the preseason pick to finish 11th in 2023-24 in what is now a 14-team league.

But the Hawks (7-6) showed signs they’re capable of better during non-conference play, with the process of topping outside expectations beginning tonight (7 p.m.; SNY/ FloSports.com) when Towson comes to OceanFirst Bank Center for the CAA opener.

It serves as a good early indicator of how steep the climb will be, with the Tigers (7-6) at 199 in the NCAA NET rankings, and the Hawks at 179.

Monmouth comes in off a 72-56 loss at No. 12 Oklahoma on New Year's Eve, while Towson beat Division 3 Arcadia on Dec. 30.

As Monmouth head coach King Rice’s post-game radio interview at Oklahoma was ending, he made an impassioned plea to the fans to come out and support what has been a fun team to watch, including a thrilling home win over Northern Illinois on Jakari Spence’s buzzer-beater on Dec. 9

Here are three keys for Monmouth against Towson. And check back Thursday night for analysis of the Hawks’ CAA opener:

1. Clean the glass

Towson tops the CAA, and is top-10 nationally, in rebounding margin, winning the battle on the boards by an average of 11.77 rebounds-per-game. Monmouth is 5-0 this season when they don’t get outrebounded.

Monmouth center Nikita Konstantynovskyi had 11 points and six rebounds against Oklahoma on Dec. 31, 2023 in Norman, Okla.

Monmouth center Nikita Konstantynovskyi and guard Jack Collins have been stalwarts on the glass, but it’s going to take a team effort. All-CAA forward Charles Thompson (6-7) leads the Tigers at 8.4 rebounds-per-game, and has had a double-double in two of the last three games. Cornelius Robinson Jr., Monmouth’s rugged 6-6 freshman, could be a difference-maker in this one.

2. Play fast

Towson is third in scoring defense at 63.7, and last in scoring offense, averaging 67.8. The Tigers would like nothing more than to turn this game into a halfcourt slugfest. Monmouth needs to up the tempo early and play at their pace. That means strong defense to trigger the fastbreak.

If the Hawks get into the 70s, they win.

3. Start strong

Monmouth’s shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line, tops in the CAA. If the Hawks can knock a few down early and get off to a fast start it will go a long way towards building momentum for the game, and the season.

Freshman guard Abdi Bashir Jr. (6-7) continues to flash his range, hitting a pair of 3-point bombs off the bench against Oklahoma. He’s now 25-of-41 from long range, or 63 percent. That would lead the nation percentage-wise, but you have to have made an average of 2.5 per-game to qualify. While he’s only averaging 7.7 points, he’s only playing 13 minutes, with his role likely to increase in the coming weeks.

