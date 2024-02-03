Can Monmouth basketball contend for CAA title? 3 keys as big road test looms at Delaware

Monmouth’s got the whole home game thing down pretty well, with Thursday’s win over Drexel their ninth straight at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch.

The road? Not so much.

To build on the momentum generated by two big CAA wins at the Jersey Shore, the Hawks will have to snap an eight-game road skid in Newark, Delaware Saturday (2 p.m.; FloSports.com). Monmouth (12-10, 5-4 CAA) and Delaware (13-9, 5-4) are part of a five-way tie for fifth place within the tightly packed 14-team table, 2.5 games behind first place Drexel with nine games remaining.

A quick check of the NET rankings shows Monmouth has actually traveled to some tough places, including losses at: Oklahoma (27 NET); Seton Hall (66); Cornell (81); George Mason (97); UNC Wilmington (107); Drexel (110); and Charleston (120). Delaware checks in at 140 through Thursday’s games, while Monmouth is 176.

Monmouth's Jack Collins drives against Drexel on Feb. 1, 2024 in West Long Branch, N.J.

While wins over Towson, Hofstra and Drexel have shown Monmouth can compete with the league’s top teams, a year after finishing last in its first season, scoring a big road win would check a very important box. The Hawks have one bad road loss at Stony Brook (203 NET), but did win at West Virginia (145) on Nov. 10.

More: Monmouth tops CAA leader Drexel, 67-62, on Xander Rice's late heroics; 3 takeaways

Here’s why today’s game with Delaware is so important. Over the final eight regular season games, Monmouth will be favored in all but one, with Towson owning a 17-game home winning streak and a NET of 138. The other seven games are against William & Mary (328), Northeastern (244), Campbell (308), Stony Brook (203), North Carolina A&T (330), Hampton (355) and Elon (314).

It’s not a bad position to be in for a team picked to finish 11th. And if they’re able to pull off a road win today, you could project them to win at least 18 regular season games.

Here are three keys for Monmouth against Delaware:

1. Get to the endgame

If it’s a close game in the final minutes, you have to like Monmouth’s chances given what you’ve seen from Xander Rice. The graduate guard has put the team on his shoulders and carried them to wins over Northeastern, Hofstra and Drexel, and scored 30 points at West Virginia.

He hits clutch 3-pointers and draws fouls – Monmouth is 6-0 in games Rice goes to the free throw line at least 10 times - and is among the top free throw shooters in the league.

2. Stop Blue Hens’ star

Jyare Davis, Delaware’s 6-7 forward, is averaging 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds, both team highs, and he’s shooting 89 percent from the free throw line. The job of containing Davis will fall to a combination of 6-6 Jack Collins, 6-9 Jaret Valencia and 6-6 Cornelius Robinson Jr., as the Hawks seek to defense one of the CAA’s most dangerous players.

He had 15 points and five rebounds in a 70-62 loss to Monmouth last season in West Long Branch.

3. Pound it inside

Delaware does not have much size in its rotation, with no starter taller than 6-7. It could be an opportunity for Monmouth to get 6-10 center Nikita Konstantynovskyi back on track, having scored just 19 points total over the past three games, and has single digits in four of the last five games.

Some of Monmouth’s wins, including Belmont, Rider and Manhattan, trace directly to Konstantynovskyi’s ability to dominate inside.

Delaware’s Christian Ray, a 6-6 guards, is second in the CAA in rebounding at 8.9 rebounds-per-game.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Is Monmouth NJ basketball a CAA contender?: 3 keys vs. Delaware