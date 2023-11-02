Monmouth basketball 2023-24: reasons to hope and mope, must-see games, our prediction

WEST LONG BRANCH - It’s finally here. A chance to begin washing out the bad taste last season left for Monmouth basketball after a 7-26 season, beginning with Monday night’s opener at George Mason.

Last Saturday, the Hawks had their final tune-up with a closed scrimmage at Ocean First Bank Center against New Hampshire, coached by ex-Bucknell boss Nate Davis, who coached new Monmouth point guard Xander Rice, head coach King Rice’s son, the past four seasons.

King Rice called the session a “great learning situation,” as the Hawks, with a revamped roster of their own, losing by five points in the end.

“The first half we ended up losing by four. The second half we were up 12 with under three minutes to go and I just let them go and we lost by one,” Rice said. “They had a guy, a fifth-year forward (6-6 Clarence Daniels) who was a problem. He went right at Jaret (Valencia). He’s a grown man, Jaret’s in his first college game. Then Jaret figured some things out, then Boog (Cornelius Robinson) did a tremendous job on him but he hit us for like 28. Their little point guard is a Jersey kid (Roselle Catholic product Ahmad Robinson) who gave us problems getting in the lane a whole bunch.

“(Monmouth graduate transfer forward) Nikita (Konstantynovskyi) was incredible. He ended up 19 and something. Jaret was great but he only took six shots. We have to understand, a lot of guys took more shots than Jack Collins. We’re smarter than that. But it was such a good teaching thing. We watched the film, we gave up 16 points in the first half just on straight drives, and we lost by four in the first half. So I felt like if we had won that game we wouldn’t have had as a good a week of proactive this week. They were very open to listening this week.”

Monmouth's Jack Collins dribbles against UNC Wilmington on Dec. 28, 2022 in West Long Branch.

The next time the Hawks take the court it will be for real, as they look to rebound:

3 REASONS TO HOPE

1. Talent level rising

There appears to be as much young talent on the Monmouth roster as there’s been in a while. Guard Jack Collins was on the CAA All-Rookie team last year, and Valencia, a 6-9 redshirt freshman, will start and can have an impact at both ends of the court. Freshman Abdi Bashir Jr., a 6-7 sharpshooter, will be part of the guard rotation, while Robinson, a 6-6 freshman forward, will spell Valencia.

More: Monmouth basketball: Can ex-Power 5 recruit help alter Hawks' trajectory?

With so many youngsters in key roles, the Hawks could be playing their best late in the season.

2. Xander Rice’s arrival

Rice, who averaged 14.1 points and 3.8 rebounds last season for Bucknell, played nearly 35 minutes-per-game. Now the graduate transfer point guard is going to have the ball in his hands a lot and might need to be on the court 40 minutes. His experience, with 110 games played, scoring, having hit for 1,076 points for the Bisons, and his leadership will be critical in bringing together a host of new players.

More: Monmouth basketball: Ukrainian big man aids family in war-torn homeland

3. Nowhere to go but up

Last year was tough on everyone, getting off to a 1-20 start en route to a 7-26 season. But Monmouth closed by going 6-6 over its last 12 games, including a CAA Tournament win over Hampton. And with the roster upgrades, the Hawks should have a chance to win games this season. Stay healthy, commit at the defensive end and who knows?

3 REASONS TO MOPE

1. Backcourt depth

With Evansville transfer Gabe Spinelli just getting back after missing the preseason with an injury, the Hawks open a little thin at guard. Junior Jayden Doyle started alongside Rice in their open scrimmage, with Jakari Spence the first guard off the bench, but Spence could end up as the starter. There’s Collins and Bashir Jr., and that’s the core of the guard rotation in terms of extended minutes. Sophomore Andrew Ball and senior Jack Holmstrom also expected to get minutes as well.

2. Tough schedule

Beyond the non-conference clashes with West Virginia and Seton Hall, the Hawks must navigate a brutal stretch that begins with a New Year’s Eve test at Oklahoma, taking advantage of the window the CAA created in the schedule after Christmas for teams to schedule a high-major opponent.

Then Monmouth’s first five CAA games are against team picked to finish in the top half of the 14-team league. It includes a road trip to play UNC-Wilmington (Jan. 11), picked second, and preseason favorite Charleston (Jan. 13), before hitting Philadelphia (Jan. 18) to face Drexel, picked third.

3. Top heavy conference

The upper level of the CAA is very good. Charleston spent most of last season in the top 25 and is receiving votes in the AP preseason poll, regular season champ Hofstra went to Rutgers and knocked the Scarlet Knights off in the opening round of the NIT, and UNC Wilmington won 24 games and knocked off Hofstra in the CAA semifinals.

Getting an NCAA bid anytime soon in this league will not be easy.

5 MUST-SEE GAMES

Nov. 18 vs. Princeton

Last year’s NCAA Tournament Cinderella’s come to Ocean First Bank Center for the home opener. It’s great that the two programs are committed to keeping this Central Jersey rivalry alive.

Nov. 26 at Penn

Go see Monmouth play the Quakers in the Palestra, one of the temples of college basketball. They won there in overtime on New Year’s Eve 2019 to snap a season-opening 12-game slide.

Dec. 12 at Seton Hall

Ex-Saint Peter’s boss Shaheen Holloway is having Monmouth up to the Prudential Center for a second straight year. Maybe the Hawks can land a few more shots this season.

Jan. 27 vs. Hofstra

The Pride have beaten Monmouth in each of the past six seasons, and they’ll likely be favored to make it seven straight. But if you want to see one of the CAA’s best, this is your chance.

Feb 1 vs. Drexel

Forward Amari Williams is the CAA Preseason Player of the Year and two-time Defensive POY, with the Dragons picked to finish third.

OUR PROJECTION

It’s a safe assumption that Monmouth’s going to be better. But how much better?

They won five CAA games in their inaugural season in the league. It is possible to double that and get to 10-8, which last season was good enough to be the fifth seed in the tournament?

That’s a big leap, but it seems possible with the roster upgrades. Anything’s possible if you’re playing well over four days in March. The Monmouth women’s basketball team proved that last season, winning the CAA Tournament as the seventh seed. Prediction: 14-17 (5-8 non-conference, 9-9 CAA).

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth basketball 2023-24: preview and prediction