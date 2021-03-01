Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126

  • Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) works the ball past Sacramento Kings defenders during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    1/7

    Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126

    Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) works the ball past Sacramento Kings defenders during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) strips the ball from Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    2/7

    Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126

    Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) strips the ball from Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    3/7

    Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126

    Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) attempts to block a shot by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    4/7

    Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126

    Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) attempts to block a shot by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) passes the ball around Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) to teammate Bismack Biyombo during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    5/7

    Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) passes the ball around Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) to teammate Bismack Biyombo during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) defends against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    6/7

    Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126

    Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) defends against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1)passes the ball around Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    7/7

    Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126

    Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1)passes the ball around Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) works the ball past Sacramento Kings defenders during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) strips the ball from Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) attempts to block a shot by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) passes the ball around Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) to teammate Bismack Biyombo during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) defends against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1)passes the ball around Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) PJ Washington scored a career-high 42 points, Malik Monk converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets stunned the Sacramento Kings 127-126 with a late rally Sunday night.

Monk finished with 21 points to help Charlotte come back despite playing without leading scorer Gordon Hayward, who sat out with a hand injury.

LaMelo Ball added 24 points and a career-best 12 assists for the Hornets, who trailed the entire fourth quarter before Monk's game-winning play.

The Kings missed five free throws over the final 69 seconds and lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Sacramento led 123-115 following a dunk by Harrison Barnes, but coach Luke Walton's team couldn't close it out.

Terry Rozier made a 3-pointer and then added three free throws after being fouled by Barnes with 33.7 seconds left.

After Washington's fifth 3 cut the lead to 125-124 with 17 seconds remaining, Buddy Hield hit one of two free throws for the Kings.

Monk followed by driving down the lane and flipping the ball off the backboard with his right hand. He was fouled by Richaun Holmes.

Hield missed a desperation heave from beyond midcourt as time ran out.

Hield scored 30 points and Barnes had 28. De'Aaron Fox added 20 points and 14 assists for Sacramento.

Ball gave the Hornets a scare just before halftime when he crashed into the Charlotte bench after catching an inbounds pass from the opposite end of the court. Ball tried to flip the ball backward, then tumbled over chairs and into a cooler stand before he was helped up.

The first half was highlighted by a scoring duel between Hield and Washington.

Hield made five 3s and had 17 points in the first quarter to help the Kings go up by 14. Washington brought the Hornets back, scoring 14 of his 22 first-half points in the second period to cut the lead to 67-66.

ROOKIE SHOWDOWN ON HOLD

An anticipated matchup between Ball and Sacramento guard Tyrese Haliburton was postponed when Haliburton sat out a second straight game with a sore left calf. Both are among the early leading candidates for NBA Rookie of the Year.

During a pregame ceremony at midcourt as the Hornets warmed up nearby, Haliburton wore a light blue suit and was presented with the rookie of the month award for games played in December and January.

FASTEST TO 1K

Hield became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career 3-pointers, doing so in his 350th career game. Stephen Curry of the Warriors was the previous fastest at 369 games.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Washington's 15 field goals were a career high. . Monk picked up a technical foul for yelling at referees after scoring in the second quarter. . Jalen McDaniels was called for an inbounding violation midway through the first.

Kings: Fox picked up two fouls in the first six minutes.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit the Trail Blazers on Monday. Portland has won 12 straight at home against Charlotte

Kings: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Kings haven't beaten the Lakers at home since Dec. 27, 2018.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Charlotte		+220+5.5O 236.5
Portland		-278-5.5U 236.5
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • Seth Curry after beating Mavericks: 'They made a bad business decision' trading me to 76ers

    The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.

  • Triller's winning bid for Teofimo Lopez's next fight leaves Top Rank shook

    Top Rank’s woes will be worsened if Triller is able to make the Lopez fight a big seller.

  • Mason Plumlee with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings

    Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 02/26/2021

  • Depleted Raptors hand Rockets 10th straight loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Coronavirus protocols forced the Toronto Raptors to play Friday night without most of their coaching staff and forward Pascal Siakam. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double - 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists - in a 122-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard added his share of input to assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who took over as coach in the absence of head coach Nick Nurse.

  • The BS Meter: Big Ben's return, Aaron Jones' contract, and Marcus Mariota, future starter?

    Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.

  • Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father drowns in lake near Brazilian holiday home

    Jose Becker was 57.

  • It's so fitting that Renee Montgomery helped rid the WNBA of Kelly Loeffler

    There is something so satisfying about a Black woman being part of the ownership group.

  • Rudy Gobert with an alley oop vs the Miami Heat

    Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) with an alley oop vs the Miami Heat, 02/26/2021

  • Devin Booker replacing injured Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

    Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.

  • Eddy Reynoso finally getting the credit he deserves as boxing's top trainer

    Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: Starting pitcher preview

    Check out Andy Behrens' strategy for handling starting pitchers in 2021 fantasy baseball drafts.

  • Green notches triple-double, Warriors avenge loss to Hornets

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Do-everything Draymond Green vowed to make up for losing his cool and costing Golden State a win at Charlotte last weekend. Stephen Curry added 29 points and eight assists after he sat out with an illness Saturday night in his hometown of Charlotte. ''With Curry back, it changes our defense,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said.

  • Grizzlies seek to bounce back against reeling Rockets

    Most of what the Grizzlies displayed in their 28-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday vanished when the teams met in the second game of a back-to-back on Friday in Memphis. The most glaring area of regression came defensively, with the Grizzlies showing little of the tenacity that fueled their success the previous game. In their 119-99 loss to the Clippers, the Grizzlies allowed Los Angeles to shoot 55 percent, and for a team seeking a playoff berth following a three-season hiatus, consistency remains the buzzword for advancing that goal.

  • Tiger Woods responds to golfers wearing his Sunday-red as he recovers from accident

    Tiger Woods responds to PGA Tour and LPGA golfers wearing his Sunday red as he recovers from last week's car accident in Los Angeles.

  • LaMelo Ball with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors

    LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors, 02/26/2021

  • Kyle Lowry with a buzzer beater vs the Miami Heat

    Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Miami Heat, 02/24/2021

  • Marcus Morris Sr. with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021

  • UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Rozenstruik vs. Gane set; one fighter blows weight, one bout canceled

    The UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results are in the books following Friday's official tipping of the scales at the Apex in Las Vegas. Heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane square off in the UFC Vegas 20 main event, looking to take the next step toward title contention. Rozenstruik currently sits at No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Gane is ranked No. 7. The winner won't move into an immediate shot at the belt, as champion Stipe Miocic is currently slated to fight Francis Ngannou with the winner expected to defend against Jon Jones. There is also Derrick Lewis, who recently defeated Curtis Blaydes, waiting in the wings. Second to last during the two-hour weigh-in window, Gane stepped on the scale at 247 pounds. Rozenstruik was the final fighter to weigh-in, notching 254.5 pounds. The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features Top 15 ranked light heavyweights Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Both co-main event fighters tipped the scale at 205.5 pounds. UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Max Grishin misses weight by nearly five pounds Light heavyweight Max Grishin was early to the scale, but that wasn't a good thing. He weighed 210.5 pounds for his UFC Vegas 20 fight card opener opposite Dustin Jacoby, who weighed 204.5 pounds. Although Grishin missed weight by 4.5 pounds, the bout will still take place. Jacoby's team agreed to accept 30 percent of Grishin's fight purse to keep the bout intact. UFC Vegas 20 Alex Oliveira vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov bout canceled A UFC Vegas 20 welterweight preliminary bout between Alex Oliveira and Ramazan Kuramagomedov was canceled the morning of the weigh-in. Unfortunatley, Kuramagomedov fell ill and had to withdraw from the bout. With no time left to find a new opponent, the bout was nixed. Oliveira had originally been slated to face Randy Brown on Saturday. Brown, however, pulled out of the fight because of undisclosed reasons earlier in the week. The UFC Vegas 20 fight card is now expected to move forward with 10 bouts. TRENDING > Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘Jon Jones can go first’ | UFC Vegas 20 Media Day UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 254.5 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Ciryl Gane – 247 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5) vs Ciryl Gane (247)Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205.5)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa (126) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)Bantamweight Bout 3 Rounds: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Jimmie Rivera (135.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (116) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (146) vs Kevin Croom (145.5) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Thiago Moises (155.5)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov ()Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis (135) vs Sabina Mazo (135.5)Bantamweight Bout: Vince Cachero (135.5) vs Ronnie Lawrence (135.5)Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs Max Grishin (210.5)* *Missed weight UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)