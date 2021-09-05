Monique Billings with a Block vs. Dallas Wings

BamaInsider

Insider Report!The Alabama Big BoardAlabama 2022 commitment list Recruits react to win against Miami Earl Little Jr. will attend the Alabama/Miami game in Atlanta! Chad Simmons / Rivals.com “I feel like we’re the best team in the nation! The defense was solid! Will Anderson really stood out to me” “That’s what everyone expected out of him and I know that he is happy with how he performed.