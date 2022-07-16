Monique Billings with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
Monique Billings (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 07/15/2022
As NBA summer league winds down in Las Vegas and teams begin making plans to finish up and leave this coming weekend, some players might have done better than most in showing their potential. Paolo Banchero was stellar for Orlando. Chet Holmgren was exceptional for Oklahoma City.
Rocky Bleier just fixed the Steelers stadium issue.
Report: Sean Payton eyeing three teams for potential return to coaching in 2023, valuing warm weather, competitive rosters, and control over personnel
Draymond Green didn't hold anything back while analyzing the Summer League debut of his young Warriors teammate Jonathan Kuminga.
Talor Gooch thought he would be able to come back to the PGA Tour and said his comment comparing LIV to the Ryder Cup was "in the moment."
The number of major champions who will miss the final two rounds reached double digits.
As the third round of the 150th Open Championship begins on Saturday, Cameron Smith (13 under) and Cameron Young (11 under) lead through 36 holes.
"I can see why" sounds harsh.
A third team may need to help the Lakers acquire Kyrie Irving from the Nets, and the Spurs are reportedly the likeliest third team.
There are "rumblings" around NBA circles that after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant would want to return to the Warriors.
Check out a few possible Donovan Mitchell trade packages the Jazz should consider.
The 4,242-square-foot home on Edwin Boulevard has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
Check out the UFC on ABC 3 faceoff between Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy.
The California rivals have both shown increased interest in the infielder.
Check out these awesome custom Bengals white helmet designs.
A twist in the yellow jersey—and a mountain bike maestro’s win on Alpe d’Huez—show an old sport still has some crafty tricks.
Last year, when the Eagles sent quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts, Wentz was able to tell himself that he was right and the Eagles were wrong. After one year in Indy, it became obvious that he was wrong about who was right and who was wrong. This year, the Browns have sent quarterback Baker [more]
Bleacher Report named a Ravens' wide receiver as the team's "best-kept secret"
Which coaches need to win now? Which big jobs could open? We break down what the college football coaching carousel looks like ahead of this season.
Joakim Noah got married to supermodel Lais Ribeiro and Derrick Rose helped photograph the event.