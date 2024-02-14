Monica Abbott named to SEC 2024 Class of Women’s Legends

Former Lady Vols’ pitcher Monica Abbott has been announced as a member of the 2024 Class of Women’s Legends.

Abbott played at Tennessee from 2004-07. While pitching for the Lady Vols, she recorded 10 wins in the College World Series and pitched 23 no-hitters and six perfect games in her illustrious career.

In four years, Abbott compiled a 189-34 record, 0.79 ERA and 2,440 strikeouts. She became the first pitcher in NCAA Division I softball to record 500 strikeouts in four different seasons.

Class of Women’s Legends showcases student-athletes and coaches from 14 SEC schools and began in 2001.

The 2024 class will be honored at the women’s basketball SEC Tournament, March 6-10, in Greenville, South Carolina.

PHOTOS: Monica Abbott through the years

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire