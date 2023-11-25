Mongolia willing to pay for return of artefacts held in British museums

Mongolia is prepared to pay for the repatriation of artefacts held in museums around the world - Bridgeman Art Library

Mongolia is prepared to pay for the repatriation of artefacts worth billions of pounds after accusing China, Russia and the West of denying them their “rightful home”.

Officials have drawn up a dossier of hundreds of objects held by museums and universities in 34 countries around the world that they say should belong to the central Asian country.

Culture minister Nomin Chinbat told the Telegraph that the West, China and Russia needed to show Mongolia “respect” and return the “invaluable” items.

They include the “one and only” original portrait of Genghis Khan owned by Taiwan, ornate illustrations by the 13th century Persian-Mongol statesman Rashid al-Din held at the University of Edinburgh, and a 1911 declaration of independence currently residing in the British Library in London.

Mongolia is the latest country to demand the repatriation of objects, with Nigeria and India this year putting pressure on Britain to return items taken during colonial rule.

But unlike many others, Ulaanbaatar is open to paying compensation and would even prefer that some artefacts remain where they are.

“If there is an extremely valuable artefact that is essential for us to return to Mongolia then, of course [we would consider paying],” Ms Chinbat said. “But we are taking different routes.

“We would actually prefer some of the artefacts to stay where they are, presenting the country’s history and giving an opportunity for other people to know about Mongolia.”

Mongolia wants many artefacts around the world returned for its museums - CPA Media Pte Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy

But she said the country is not prepared to pay for objects that were smuggled out illegally or which were loaned but not returned despite contractual obligations.

Ms Chinbat hopes the artefacts’ return could spark a tourism boom in Mongolia, which is building a new natural history museum and last year opened one dedicated to Genghis Khan in its capital city.

She hopes the brutal reputation of the founder of the Mongol empire will attract visitors from across the world – but claimed the warlord is not appreciated as the great diplomat and inventor he was.

“People consider Genghis Khan as this great warrior,” she explained. “However, he was a very good diplomat and at that time he was an inventor and created technology and connected countries.

“West and east got connected during that time much easier. A lot of technology was moving between different continents.”

Ms Chinbat’s campaign for repatriation was boosted in August when smuggled dinosaur fossils were returned from the United States.

Her officials are now eyeing up other items in Britain, including sacred scripture writings at the British Library and another collection of approximately 10,000 photographs.

China is understood to have the largest number of Mongolian artefacts, followed closely by Russia.

Russian officials were hostile to the idea of repatriation when Mongolian officials made their case in St Petersburg a fortnight ago, The Telegraph understands.