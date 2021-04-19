Moneypenny resigns Oak Hill football job

Apr. 18—David Moneypenny's tenure as Oak Hill High School head football coach will be a short one.

Moneypenny submitted his resignation on Friday, he said. The resignation must still be acted upon by the Fayette County Board of Education at an upcoming meeting.

"Recent changes have occurred" that prompted his decision, Moneypenny said without elaborating further.

Oak Hill was 3-3 this past football season, Moneypenny's only year as the Red Devils' head coach. He previously was head coach at Fayetteville High from 2006-08 and 2015-18, as well as serving as an assistant on several staffs both inside and outside the county over the years. He was also head coach of the South Cardinals in the 2019 North-South All-Star Football Classic

The 2020 Oak Hill campaign included a late 22-14 win over nemesis Woodrow Wilson that kept the Red Devils in the Class AAA playoff hunt. However, a 44-13 loss to University in the final week of the regular season left Oak Hill at No. 19 in the final triple-A ratings and on the outside looking in as far as a postseason berth.

Moneypenny, who was hired in January 2020 to replace Jason Blankenship, said he was "very stimulated" and "very challenged" during his stint with the Red Devils. He said he appreciated the support of Oak Hill High Principal Katie Hayes.

"I was supported by Mrs. Hayes," Moneypenny said. "She's an incredible leader.

"She will be moving Oak Hill High School forward."

"The kids at Oak Hill High School are first-class kids; in 32 years, I've never had a better group of kids," he continued. "My coaches have been second to none. They've worked their tails off. We're understaffed, and our coaches had to work twice as hard."

Moneypenny, who currently teaches math at OHHS, said he had "the time of my life" with the Oak Hill program. "It was an awesome time."

