Moneyline, spread for Buffalo at Cincinnati in Week 9
Here’s a look at the odds for the Week 9 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bills will be trying to avenge a bad playoff loss to the Bengals.
The Bills will be trying to avenge a bad playoff loss to the Bengals.
What happened to Hamlin, even as he was given clearance to return by doctors and has been practicing, is still never far from his teammates' minds.
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
Hamlin and the Bills will return to Cincinnati for the first time since he collapsed on the field during a game in January.
