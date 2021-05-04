Moneyball Gives Billy Beane-Backed Barnsley a Premier League Shot

JohnWallStreet
·5 min read

Barnsley FC plays in the Championship, the second highest division within the English football league system. Currently in a three-way tie for fourth place, the club has qualified for the playoffs—and a chance at English Premier League promotion. A move up would come with lucrative financial rewards. For perspective, Barnsley currently brings in about 8 million pounds ($11.1 million) of TV money annually. Promotion would mean at least 120 million pounds of TV money next year and at least 90 million pounds over the following three years (even if the club were to be relegated immediately).

Pacific Media Group (PMG), the holding company that owns Barnsley—as well as KV Oostende (Belgium), FC Thun CFG (Switzerland) and AS Nancy (France)—has the 130-plus-year-old club in the playoffs despite maintaining one of the lower wage budgets in the English League Championship (there are clubs with budgets 8-10x the size). They have done it by bringing a highly disciplined, dispassionate, analytical approach—a Moneyball approach—to the club. Of course, it’s not a coincidence that PMG describes its philosophy in baseball terms: Billy Beane invested in Barnsley in 2017.

Our Take: There are three pillars to PMG’s version of Moneyball. The first is a reliance on analytics over traditional scouting. The group can’t afford enough scouts to scour the globe in search of players to fit their system. “It’s also not efficient,” Paul Conway (Co-Chairman, Pacific Media Group) said. “We’d rather have our analysts in one location watching six games a day online”—games featuring players identified by their analytics platform.

While the use of data and analytics has become commonplace in U.S. sports, it remains “rare in Europe,” the co-chairman explained. “It’s rare even with the biggest clubs because you have this cult of personality, where decisions are made by the sporting director, the chairman or the manager,” Conway said. “[Those with the power] don’t want to give up control, and the board of a club must have the guts to do something different.”

The second pillar to the group’s strategy is a “ruthless commitment to young players.” Conway said they “rarely sign players over the age of 23. And that’s hard, because the industry [believes] a team needs older leaders to balance out a [young] squad. But we’ve done a lot of empirical research on it, and that is just not true.” PMG instead leans on young players with extensive game experience for leadership (think: 21 year-old with four years as a pro).

Making uncomfortable decisions, like not re-signing a popular veteran player, is a critical component of the group’s commitment to youth. Many clubs struggle to let star players, on the downside of their careers, leave town; instead, they offer lucrative deals they later regret. For PMG, saying goodbye to fan favorites is part of the process. “We’ve explained to our fans very clearly that this is the way we’re going to compete,” Conway said. “We’re balancing a budget, and we have to develop young players. We have to create transfer profits because we think we can reinvest those profits, just like a fund manager, and get greater returns and build our squad from there.”

The idea of balancing a budget might not sound like radical strategy to U.S. sports fans. But in some European countries it is “perceived to be a bad thing by most supporters and even boards,” the co-chairman explained. In England’s second division, the average team lost 10 million pounds a year chasing a chance at Premier League promotion prior to the pandemic. By establishing system controls, by picking up the phone and dealing directly with other teams (as opposed to relying on agencies) and avoiding business in countries that lack decent corporate laws, Barnsley says it has managed to eliminate much of the leakage in European football that contributes to club losses.

The third and final pillar to PMG’s Moneyball approach is a narrow focus on the acquisition of players—and coaches—who thrive in a “high-press” system. “Three years ago we decided if we’re going to have multiple clubs, we have to have one style of play because there are efficiencies between clubs and then you can move players around,” Conway said. By playing a relentless, attacking style, PMG believes it can be most competitive on the pitch. Most Championship teams don’t play the system because they lack the athletes to do so.

PMG has been able to profit on the transfer market because of its disciplined approach to spending and deep knowledge of football markets outside of England (thanks to their multi-club ownership model). “A couple of weeks ago we sold a 34-year-old player in Belgium, who had two-and-a-half months left on his contract, for six figures. We sold him to a Swedish club. Most European clubs wouldn’t know or care if the Swedish transfer window was still open. But the six figures we’re getting, plus the savings on his contract is money we’re then able to reinvest. Every 50,000 or 100,000 Euros is valuable to us because that can pay the annual wage of a young player,” Conway explained.

The group’s willingness and ability to cast a wide net on players also enables it to keep player costs down. “European clubs are always targeting one or two important players. That gets out in the media, and then you have this kind of self-fulfilling prophecy of pressure on the board, where they are not identifying other targets and they overpay—either in transfer fee and/or wages. [But] we’re always recruiting players. So, we always have a long list of targets (often as many as 20 for a given position),” Conway said. If a player doesn’t want to come at a reasonable price or his club wants too great of a transfer fee, the group simply moves on to the next player. “Most clubs don’t have the discipline [or the database of target players] to do that,” he added.

More from Sportico.com

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • Dele Alli brings different dimension to Tottenham attack – Eric Dier

    Alli has endured a difficult season having been frozen out by former boss Jose Mourinho.

  • MLS notebook: Sounders are still the standard, while Minnesota and Cincinnati faceplant out of the gate

    Seattle took apart the previously hot Galaxy on Sunday, which prompted high praise from the losing manager.

  • Patriots pick up Isaiah Wynn’s fifth-year option, likely to decline Sony Michel’s

    The Patriots had a pair of first-round picks in 2018 and it looks like they’ve made different decisions about what to do with their fifth-year options on both contracts. According to multiple reports, they have exercised their option on left tackle Isaiah Wynn‘s deal for the 2022 season. The 23rd overall pick of the 2018 [more]

  • Reports: Patriots pick up option on Isaiah Wynn, decline Sony Michel's

    The New England Patriots will pick up the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, according to multiple reports Monday. The Patriots selected Wynn with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he moved into the starting spot at left tackle the following season. A slew of injuries -- a torn Achilles that cost him his rookie season, turf toe in 2019 and a knee injury in 2020 -- have limited him to just 18 regular-season games in his first three seasons in the league.

  • Roma coach Fonseca to leave at end of season

    Paulo Fonseca will leave his job as Roma coach at the end of the season, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday.

  • Bayern Munich to use only digital ticketing once fans return

    Bayern Munich plan to show paper tickets a red card and go green by using only digital ticketing once fans are able to attend home games next season, it was announced Tuesday.

  • Glazer family unlikely to sell Manchester United

    Fans of Manchester United never wanted the Glazers to buy the team. They did anyway. Now, the fans of the team have seized on the Super League fiasco to push for the Glazers to sell. They won’t sell. Via Mark Ogden of ESPN.com, the Glazers (who also own the Buccaneers) are “unfazed by the hostility” [more]

  • Inter Milan wins Serie A, first scudetto in 11 years, ends Juve’s 9-year reign

    Italian honors for ex-Premier League winners Lukaku, Ashley Young, and Kolarov plus PL vets Alexis, Matteo Darmian, Christian Eriksen, and Antonio Conte.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Cub Swanson nets highest total

    UFC on ESPN 23 fighters took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay, a program that continued after the UFC's deal with Venum.

  • Anthony Joshua ready for ‘pain and torture’ of Tyson Fury fight

    The unified heavyweight world champion is braced for a war against his fellow Briton

  • Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin leaves after one shift following 4-game absence

    It could be a precautionary measure, but it's not a great sign that Alexander Ovechkin could only play 39 seconds in his return to the lineup.

  • How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus has the answer

    Data obtained by bouncing radio waves off Venus - treating it, as one scientist said, like a giant disco ball - is providing new insight into Earth's closest planetary neighbor, including a precise calculation of the duration of a Venusian day. It was already known that Venus has the longest day - the time the planet takes for a single rotation on its axis - of any planet in our solar system, though there were discrepancies among previous estimates. The study found that a single Venusian rotation takes 243.0226 Earth days.

  • What would Rebecca Lowe do as Man United owner?

    Rebecca Lowe answers burning questions from Matchweek 34 of the 2020-21 Premier League season, focusing on Sunday's incredible scenes at Old Trafford.

  • The Coast Guard is taking a frontline role against US foes on the other side of the world

    Encounters far from home in April underscored the Coast Guard's growing overseas role, which is set to expand amid efforts to counter China.

  • Doc Rivers opens up on relationship between Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers opens up on the relationship between Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

  • Far-right crime hits record high in Germany

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany saw a big jump last year in politically motiviated crimes, and offences commited by far-right supporters hit a record high, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Tuesday. Far-right offences were up nearly 6% from the previous year at 23,064, and accounted for more than half of all politically motivated crimes, the highest level since police started collecting such data in 2001. Violent crimes classified as political in nature rose by nearly 20% year-on-year to 3,365 and included 11 murders and 13 attempted murders, Seehofer said.

  • Report: Cavaliers teammates still frustrated by Collin Sexton dominating ball

    Cavaliers veterans griped about Collin Sexton not knowing how to play early in his rookie season.

  • US denies Iran claims of prisoner deal; UK plays it down

    The United States and Iran are in active talks over the release of prisoners, a person familiar with the discussions said Sunday as Washington denied a report by Iranian state-run television that deals had been struck. Prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Iran are not uncommon and both countries in recent years have routinely sought the release of detainees. The issue burst into public view with a report in Iran of a deal for the Islamic Republic to release U.S. and British prisoners in exchange for Tehran receiving billions of dollars.

  • Broker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison

    (Reuters) – Retail-focused brokerage Robinhood Financial has hit back against comments by Warren Buffett who on Saturday likened the millions of inexperienced day traders who entered the stock market in the past year to gamblers.