Money milestones: Webb Simpson, Stacy Lewis reach new plateaus

Webb Simpson’s strong season continues, and the big paychecks filling his bank account prove it.

Thanks to two wins, a second, two thirds and seven top-10s, Simpson has made more than $4.7 million in on-course earnings on the PGA Tour – in 12 events – this season.

Simpson is fresh off a T-3 finish at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday. That payday was good for $312,400 and pushed him over the $40 million mark in career earnings. He checks in at $40,080,881 to be precise, good for 19th place on the all-time list.

Charles Howell III soon could be the 20th $40 million man on the PGA Tour. He needs just $3,065, which could come this week at the Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

Tiger Woods is the all-time money winner on the PGA Tour with $120,743,445.

On the LPGA, Stacy Lewis won the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday. It was her 13th title on the LPGA. The $211,680 winner’s check moved her to $13,135,753 in career earnings.

Lewis was the eighth player in LPGA history to break the $13 million threshold. She less than $900,000 behind Juli Inkster on the all-time list.

The all-time LPGA money leader is Annika Sorenstam with $22,573,192.

