Follow the money: Michigan football status could hinge on who paid for sign-stealing trips

Whether the Michigan football sign-stealing allegations are true or not — we’ll know all in due time.

Whether this was the result of a manifesto-writing lone wolf or part of a much larger scheme.

Whether it’s a stupid rule or not — stupid or not, the NCAA bans in-person scouting and has since 1994.

Whether Jim Harbaugh knew or not — rthere' no evidence yet he did anything wrong, but if he did know, that takes it to another level.

Whether you agree with Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who said this week, “Everyone’s trying to get an edge. You can have someone’s whole game plan. They could mail it to you, but you still gotta stop it. You still gotta play the game.” — he's not wrong, but that doesn't make it right.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh takes the field with his team before action against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Michigan football allegations of cheating stand to stain Jim Harbaugh, team's legacy

Whether you think this was a sophisticated operation or an example of blundering fools — Connor Stalions, the Michigan analyst who has been suspended with pay, allegedly bought tickets using his own name, suggesting he’s not very good at the spycraft.

Whether U-M reimbursed the alleged trips or not — OK, that would make it way, way worse.

Whether you think the NCAA is right in going after Harbaugh — well, he’s making it awfully easy.

Whether you think having signs helps — obviously, it can’t hurt.

Whether the NCAA will wrap this all up this season — well, that's seriously doubtful.

Whether you see this as a huge deal or a nothing-burger — I think it is something, just not sure what level right now.

No matter what you think of all those issues, no matter what side you come down on — you gotta admit one thing: this story just gets wackier by the day.

And for Michigan, it’s gone from embarrassing to humiliating.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson tackles TCU running back Emari Demercado during the second half at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Getting duped and mocked

The story has unfolded seemingly every day; one of the latest big headlines featured a callback to U-M's College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU in December, as Yahoo Sports reported that the Horned Frogs knew Michigan was stealing signs — and changed things up to dupe them.

The Yahoo story comes from Ross Dellenger, a highly respected, well-sourced college football reporter.

“During TCU’s game against Michigan in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal, trickery was afoot,” he wrote. “TCU coaches, having gained information on Michigan’s elaborate sign-stealing scheme, changed many of their play-call signals before kickoff.”

That leads to an easy conclusion: See! Michigan got caught with its hand in the cookie jar and TCU messed with them and beat them. That’s proof that we have to re-think Harbaugh’s legacy, and how we view the last few years in Ann Arbor.

But there are some less-easy conclusions to reach, as well. There is no question this is embarrassing for the Wolverines, but let’s just take a breath.

Especially as there was another interesting nugget in Dellinger's story: “Coaches from several Big Ten schools, including Ohio State, informed TCU coaches of the scheme.”

That means Ohio State coaches told the TCU coaches after getting beat by Michigan in Columbus, which means either:

1. Ohio State knew Michigan had its signs when they played but didn’t change its signals — I have a hard time believing that ...

OR ...

2. Ohio State figured it out after its loss; maybe the Buckeyes found one of those plastic sheets Stalions was allegedly carrying around — at this point, nothing would surprise me ...

OR ...

3. Ohio State knew ahead of time, changed its signals and the Wolverines still beat them — this seems the most likely scenario and gives credence to Sanders: You still gotta stop it.

But none of those scenarios excuse a potential NCAA violation.

How did NCAA find out?

That, of course, brings us to an even wackier component of the scandal: How this even came to light for the NCAA (per the Washingon Post):

“The sign-stealing investigation threatening to disrupt Michigan’s football season began after an outside investigative firm approached the NCAA with documents and videos the firm said it had obtained from computer drives maintained and accessed by multiple Michigan coaches, according to two people familiar with the matter, evidence that suggests the scandal’s impact could broaden beyond the suspension of one low-level assistant," according to the story by Will Hobson.

Maybe I’m getting into the weeds, but I find this beyond fascinating: What kind of “firm” can obtain computer drives?

Some outside law firm that was just grabbing computers and then alerting the NCAA out of the goodness of its heart? Doubtful.

Some governmental agency, looking into something else? That seems the most likely.

Why did the Post not clarify?

More importantly, "The outside firm did not present any evidence directly linking Harbaugh to the sign-stealing operation, according to the people with knowledge,” the Post wrote.

I have a hard time believing anything goes on within the Michigan program without Harbaugh’s knowledge. Clearly, Harbaugh knew of Stalions — there are pictures of him on Michigan's sideline during games.

But one of the most important aspects of this situation is the money: Who paid for all this?

As the Post noted: “Michigan’s sign-stealing operation expected to spend more than $15,000 this season sending scouts to more than 40 games played by 10 opponents.”

How did Stalions, a dude making $55,000 a year, pay for all of this?

Sports Illustrated, meanwhile, tracked down some financial connections: “A review of Stalions’s now deleted Venmo account did show that Jay Harbaugh sent Stalions money in 2017, with the O.K. hand gesture emoji in the memo line, though no purpose or amount for the transfer was indicated.”

So you have Harbaugh’s son — a rapidly rising U-M assistant who spent a half in September filling in for him during his school-issued suspension — sending money to Stalions back in 2017?

That’s not exactly a good look.

But not exactly a smoking gun, either.

Because there is one detail that suggests Stalions might have been working on his own, or at least without outright sanction from his U-M higher-ups. According to Sports Illustrated, a text conversation he had with a student featured him saying: “You can’t ask them what they need. You have to tell them what they need. But it can’t be up for interpretation. It has to be very straightforward, unique, and useful.”

That suggests he did things on his own.

But when you take a step back and look at the big picture — if all, or even just slivers, of this is true, I still don't understand: Why?

Michigan didn’t need to do this to crush most of the teams on its 2022 and 2023 schedules.

The Wolverines could just show up and beat them. It doesn't make sense.

]Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, Donovan Edwards (7) J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during first-half action at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

A MICHIGAN MAN: Aidan Hutchinson: Someone 'probably' out to get Michigan in sign-stealing scandal

A stain on this season

Why does all this matter?

Think back to Oct. 14 after Michigan crushed the Indiana Hoosiers, 52-7, and remember what Harbaugh said about assistant coach Grant Newsome.

“He's in the box and he's diagnosing defenses like somebody that's been coaching for 20 years,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, it's that good. It's better than anybody that's ever been up there, telling us exactly, where the shades are, what we should be running. You know, what's going to happen. He's giving coverages, fronts. I mean, it's just as good as I've ever seen from a coach, coaching from the press box during the game day.”

That quote makes me wonder, again, what was going on:

Was Harbaugh playing a little sleight of hand — praising Newsome and explaining to the rest of the Big Ten why Michigan was able to diagnose things so quickly?

Was he basically laying down a cover story for an impending scandal? Or was it totally innocent?

I guess we will know in time.

But right now, as this story takes one abrupt turn after another, nothing seems innocent anymore.

Whether it's all true or not, questions and skepticism will loom until the answers come out.

Contact Jeff Seidel at jseidel@freepress.com or follow him @seideljeff.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football status could hinge on money for sign-stealing trips