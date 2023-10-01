Money in the bank isn't safer than a field goal try by Alabama's Will Reichard | Goodbread

STARKVILLE, Miss. − The closer games are coming. And two of Alabama football's best weapons for them don't scare anyone when they walk off the bus: Will Reichard and James Burnip.

Great games by specialists can be easy to forget in easily-won games like Alabama's 40-17 thumping of Mississippi State on Saturday. But they're often the difference when games are tight. And there isn't a kicker-punter pairing anywhere in the SEC playing better football these days than Alabama's.

On Saturday, Reichard hammered home four more field goals without a miss, two of them from 48 yards out, to run his streak of consecutive made field goals to 24. His last miss? It came with 15 seconds left in Alabama's wild, 52-49 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville last year, and it was a 50-yard attempt. Money in the bank hasn't been safer than a Will Reichard field goal try ever since.

Then there's Burnip, who has unquestionably added some juice to his punting leg this year; his average is up more than six yards from last season (48.9 yards vs. 42.3). He bombed a 67-yarder on his first attempt against the Bulldogs that died inside the 1-yard line. He couldn't have landed it better if he'd walked it to the MSU goal line and placed it down by hand. He very nearly pinned MSU at its own 1-yard line again, but the coverage unit couldn't quite prevent a touchback.

Alabama has yet to play a game this season decided by fewer than 10 points, but closer contests are coming.

Its next opponent, Texas A&M, came within four points of Alabama a year ago. The Tennessee and LSU games could be nail-biters as well, just as they were a year ago. And if that weren't enough, there's a late-season road trip to play Kentucky in Lexington, where the Wildcats just pounded Florida Saturday to improve to 5-0.

The Reichard-Burnip duo might well be the difference-maker against one or more of those opponents.

And right now, nobody on Alabama's schedule wants that.

Practice week checklist

MSU's offense averaged 4.4 yards per carry, including four rushes of 15 yards or more. On a night when the Crimson Tide's pass defense was airtight, it didn't matter much. On another night, it could be much more costly. Alabama had just five penalties for 30 yards, which isn't much at all. But all five came from the offensive line: three false starts, a holding call and an ineligible receiver downfield. Small total for the team, but not a small total for a single unit. This is nitpicking after a resounding road win, but you can bet it will be addressed by special teams coach Coleman Hutzler: UA allowed two somewhat lengthy kickoff returns of 34 and 35 yards, one of which would've been out of the gate were it not for a solo tackle by freshman kicker Conor Talty.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

