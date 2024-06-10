Money in the Bank at Berlin Raceway: TV channel, live stream, entry list, schedule as Erik Jones defends win

The second of three crown jewel events at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan, the Money in the Bank 150, is set to take place Wednesday evening, when NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones will look to defend last year’s victory.

Despite being in just its eighth year of existence, the Money in the Bank 150 has quickly become a cherished event amongst the drivers and fans due to its large entry lists, intense racing and a $10,000 race-winning paycheck.

STREAMING: Watch the Money in the Bank 150 live on FloRacing

Although local drivers have historically shined during the Money in the Bank 150, the past four victors in the event all currently compete in the Cup Series. The most recent of this group is Jones, who brought home an emotional win driving his own No. 4 Super Late Model in 2023.

Jones will attempt to defend his Money in the Bank 150 triumph against a stout field of local regulars and outsiders, all of whom are looking to make their own mark in the long, prestigious history of Berlin.

Below is everything you need to know about Wednesday’s 2024 Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan.

Bubba Pollard, driver of the #26, races Chase Burda, driver of the #18, during the Battle at Berlin 250 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan on August 9, 2023. (Nic Antaya/NASCAR)

What TV channel is the Money in the Bank at Berlin Raceway on?

All feature racing action from the 2024 Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway can be viewed live on FloRacing, the official streaming home for all NASCAR Regional properties.

The Money in the Bank 150 will not be shown on a television network.

Below is the complete schedule for coverage on FloRacing.

Date Start Time How to watch Wednesday, June 12 6 p.m. ET FloRacing

2024 Money in the Bank 150 schedule

This year‘s Money in the Bank 150 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12. June 11 will serve as a practice day for Super Late Model teams.

Below is the complete race-day schedule for the 2024 Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway.

(All times ET)

Time Event 9:30 a.m. Pit Pass Window Opens 10 a.m. Pit Area Opens 11 a.m. Race Tires Sold and Impounded 12 p.m. Super Late Model Drivers / Spotters Meeting 1-1:50 p.m. Super Late Model Practice 2-2:50 p.m. Super Late Model Practice 3:30 p.m. Super Late Model Tech 4:10-4:40 p.m. Sportsman Practice 5:30 Super Late Model Qualifying 6:27 Invocation/National Anthem 6:30 Money in the Bank 150 (Super Late Model LCQ: 40 laps, Sportsman feature: 50 laps, Driver Introductions, Super Late Model feature: 150 laps)

Erik Jones, driver of the #4, Chevrolet, poses with his trophy after winning Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan on June 7, 2023. (Emily Elconin/NASCAR)

Entry list

The current entry list for the 2024 Money in the Bank 150 features 31 cars.

Four of the five winners in the history of the event lead a strong group of competitors set to make the trip to Berlin on Wednesday. Along with Jones, this list consists of current NASCAR Cup Series competitor Carson Hocevar, Super Late Model standout Bubba Pollard and defending track champion Brian Campbell.

Hocevar‘s success at Berlin Raceway, which includes a track championship and two straight Money in the Bank 150 wins in 2020 and 2021, played a substantial role in propelling him into NASCAR‘s top ranks. He will also be fielding his own developmental car on Wednesday, which will be driven by Chase Pinsonneault.

Leading the local contingent of Berlin regulars is Andrew Scheid, the current points leader in the Super Late Model standings. Scheid holds a small advantage over fellow competitors Tyler Rycenga, Joe Bush and Austin Hull, all of whom are on the preliminary Money in the Bank 150 entry list.

Other notable competitors taking part in the Money in the Bank 150 include Derek Kneeland, who spots for Kyle Busch in the Cup Series, along with Evan Shotko, Derek Griffith, Kris Wright, Gavan Boschele and Katie Hettinger.

Below is the complete entry list for Wednesday‘s main event.

Car No. Driver 4 Erik Jones 4 Tyler Rycenga 8 Tony Elrod 12 Derek Griffith 12 Brian Bergakker 14 Chase Pinsonneault 14 Michael Atwell 18 Chase Burda 18 Keith Herp 20 Austin Hull 20 Gavan Boschele 20 Kris Wright 22 Evan Shotko 24 Steven Needles 24 Dylan Stovall 26 Bubba Pollard 27 Ken Wobma 28 Scott Thomas 32 Chris Shannon 45 Sean Gipson 47 Brian Campbell 66 Nate Walton 71 Carson Hocevar 71 Katie Hettinger 88 Andrew Scheid 90 Derek Kneeland 90 Kyle Crump 92 Levie Jones 101 Joe Bush 131 Blake Rowe

