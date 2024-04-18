Monett completes a comeback and hangs on to defeat Lamar 8-7

MONETT, Mo. — On Wednesday evening, the Monett Cubes hosted the Lamar Tigers in a Big 8 showdown. Monett looked to snap a three-game losing streak and Lamar tried to increase their win streak to three.

The Cubs rallied from behind and survived to defeat Lamar 8-7. Monett improved to 8-6 on the season while Lamar dropped to 8-6 on the season.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning. However, the Cubs responded in the bottom of the third by scoring four runs themselves to tie the game up at four a piece.

Monett grabbed the lead 5-4 with a one-run inning in the bottom of the fourth.

After an error from Monett in the top of the sixth, Lamar would capitalize from it and score to tie the game up once more at five. In the bottom of the sixth, the Cubs broke the tie to score three crucial runs and push their lead to 8-5.

The Tigers didn’t go down without a fight, they tried to make a late push to score two runs in the top of the seventh. Ultimately, Monett was able to close out the inning to get the win.

On the mound for Lamar, Gabe Shaw surrendered eight hits and five runs over five innings, striking out just two and walking one.

As for Monett, Miles Young started the game and allowed five hits and five runs over 5.2 innings pitched. He struck out six Lamar batters and walked three. Braiden Castor earned the win as he came in to relieve and gave up one hit and two runs over 1.1 innings pitched. Dylan Washick collected the save.

For Lamar, Brody Gardner went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. TJ Ansley was 2-for-3 at the plate and had three RBIs. Eli Hull was also 2-for-3 but scored two runs. Trey Pittsenbarger went 1-for-3 and scored two runs. Trent Torbeck scored two runs as well.

Monett Evan Witt went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Miles Young was 2-for-4 at-bat with one RBI and two runs scored. Landon Brandt went 2-for-2 and scored two runs. Aidan Clapper was 1-for-4 at the plate brought in two runs and scored one.

The Tigers will return home to host a cross-state matchup against St. Mary’s Colgan on Friday, April 19th at 4:30 p.m.

The Cubs will also be at home to welcome the Aurora Houn Dawgs on April 19th at 4:30 p.m.

