Mo'ne Davis, one of the coolest Philly sports stories to come out of the 2010s, has taken her talents from South Philly to Hampton University, where she's playing second base for the Pirates' softball team.

The former Little League World Series legend made her collegiate debut on Saturday, and she wasted no time reminding everyone that she's a star.

Davis went went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI in her first-ever college appearance, and Hampton walloped North Carolina A&T, 15-4. Not bad for a first time out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Her first career RBI came in the fifth inning, when she sent a one-out single to center, driving in a pair of runs to bump the lead to 7-0. Davis also used a sacrifice bunt in the fourth to move a runner to third, and the runner scored on the very next at-bat.

Oh, and in true Philly fashion, she's wearing the Iverson (and Harper!) No. 3:

Mo'ne Davis keeps the rally going with a two run single up the middle!

Hampton- 7

NCAT- 0 pic.twitter.com/i8LpoK1uvl



— Richard Nicholson (@richardnich24) February 8, 2020

You might remember Davis as a lights-out pitcher during the 2014 Little League World Series, when she became the first girl in LLWS history to pitch a shutout. Davis is playing the infield instead of pitching at Hampton, she told ESPN over the summer, because she decided during her sophomore year at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy that she wanted to switch her focus to hitting and fielding.

I would also like to focus on hitting and fielding, but I don't think I'd have nearly as much success.

Davis, of course, reached national sensation status back in 2014, when the Taney Dragons reached the LLWS U.S. semifinal, earning shoutouts from Major League Baseball stars and landing on the cover of Sports Illustrated:

Story continues

It was a simpler time.

Davis and Hampton are back in action Feb. 14 against George Washington.

More on the Phillies

Mo'ne Davis made her college softball debut over the weekend, and was great originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia