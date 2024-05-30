Mondovi uses big fourth inning to get past Fall Creek in regional title game

Sometimes all it takes is one big inning. The Mondovi Buffaloes are headed back to the sectional round for the second season in a row after knocking off Fall Creek 11-3 in its Division 3 regional final. The Buffaloes used a six-run fourth inning to take control of the game and the young Crickets squad couldn’t recover.

Coming into the bottom of the fourth inning, Mondovi trailed 3-1 after Fall Creek had just stolen a run in the top of the frame and scored two in the first. With runners on the corners and two outs, Crickets freshman Finley Wright made a dash for second, baiting Mondovi starting pitcher Hunter Wik to throw over to first base.

As the Buffaloes tried to pick off Wright, Jack Walden — Fall Creek’s lone senior — broke for home and made it without a throw. The Crickets, a team with just two upperclassmen out of 13 players and a program that had just resumed play this season after a two-year co-op, was in full control of the matchup.

Mondovi had started to show signs of life against Crickets starter Nathan Kurtz, scratching a run across and loading the bases in the third, and the Buffaloes finally broke out in the fourth.

Mason Brenner led the inning off with a single and Jake Linse entered as a courtesy runner before promptly stealing second. A crucial moment came when Kurtz struck out Porter Bauer on a dropped third strike. The junior was able to reach base and instead of a runner being on second with one out, the Buffaloes had runners on the corners with no one out.

Bryce Bollinger then layed down a near-perfect bunt. Kurtz was on the ball quickly and had a shot to get the out at home but Linse had a good jump from third and beat the throw.

Wik then followed that up with a bunt of his own. The throw to first bounced off the Mondovi pitcher’s helmet and the tying run scored while runners were still at the corners with nobody out.

“Energy,” Mondovi’s Keegen Catt said of the adjustment the Buffaloes made. “[It’s] all about energy. Put the ball in play, make them make plays.”

After a strikeout that retired the first Buffalo of the inning, Mondovi struck again. The Buffaloes executed a perfect hit and run with Catt lacing a single to right field that gave Mondovi the 4-3 advantage, its first lead of the day.

Hunder Sandberg followed suit with the exclamation point, cranking a line drive to left-center field that scored Wik and Catt and made it 6-3. Sandberg wheeled all the way to third and Konnar Johnston added one more for good measure with an RBI-single that scored Sandberg. Mondovi sent 11 batters to the plate and never looked back.

“I was a little nervous after we had a few errors,” Sandberg said. “But we bounced back from it. Then after that, I was just playing and having fun.”

Sandberg took over on the mound in the fifth and extinguished any hope of a Crickets rally. The righthander tossed a 1-2-3 fifth and worked around a pair of baserunners in the sixth to keep the score where it was.

Mondovi delivered the knockout punch in the bottom of the six. Johnston drove in an insurance run and after the Buffaloes loaded the bases, Wik cleared them with a knock to right field. The Buffaloes scored 10 unanswered runs after falling behind 3-1 and Sandberg sat down the Crickets in the seventh to secure Mondovi’s second-straight regional title.

“I think last year we walked into [sectionals] thinking we were gonna win but we got a wake up call,” Sandberg said. “This year, we’ve just got to get to work and be determined to not let anything get in front of us.”

Mondovi will take on their Dunn-St. Croix Conference foe Elk Mound in the sectional semifinals at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Islander Park in Cumberland. The Mounders beat the Buffaloes in each of their regular season meetings, but Mondovi won’t dwell on that too much.

“Confidence,” Catt said of the key to sectionals. “It’s all about confidence. You’ve got to play like your best and that’s all it takes.”

Altoona, Elk Mound highlight area teams securing regional titles

Regional championships were held all across divisions two, three and four and Altoona was one area team that advanced to the sectional round. The Rails upended No. 1 seed and fellow Middle Border Conference foe St. Croix Central to win the regional championship for the third year in a row.

Altoona needed extra innings against the Panthers and the Rails plated two runs in the eighth inning and ultimately won 3-2. The Rails will have No. 6 seed La Crosse Logan up next after the Rangers upset No. 2 Prescott in their regional title game. Altoona will play Logan on Tuesday, the winner moving on to play either No. 1 Medford or No. 7 Merrill in the sectional final on the same day.

In Division 3, Elk Mound made short work of No. 5 Neillsville/Granton. The top-seeded Mounders scored double-digit runs and wrapped the game up by the fifth inning for the second day in a row, knocking off the Warriors 13-3. Elk Mound will play Mondovi and the winner will play either No. 1 Saint Croix Falls or No. 2 Cumberland in the sectional final at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Cumberland.

In Division 4, Eleva-Strum won its regional semifinal 2-1 over Columbus Catholic. The Cardinals will play No. 1 Bangor in the regional championship on Thursday.