Mondovi honors four in college signing day ceremony

Four athletes from Mondovi High School have made their college futures official. The school held a signing day ceremony where coaches spoke about each athlete before they put pen to paper on their National Letter of Intent.

Two athletes honored at the ceremony were Austin Remington and Peyton Snyder, who will each play football at Division III UW-La Crosse. They were each vital pieces on a team that defeated Regis and split the Cloverbelt Conference title with the Ramblers this past season.

The duo were also a part of a Buffaloes team that reached their second ever state title game in 2022 where Mondovi played Stratford in the Division 6 championship. Both players mentioned that they were proud of what they accomplished at the school with Remington also praising head coach Craig Loscheider and the entire coaching staff for bringing out the best in them.

Remington raked in the accolades in his senior season, winning Cloverbelt Defensive Player of the Year at outside linebacker and being named a WFCA All-Region outside linebacker and an All-State honorable mention. Remington also played tight end for the Buffaloes.

Snyder committed to UW-La Crosse back in October. The senior was the Buffaloes bell cow running back, rushing for 1,132 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. He was an All-Cloverbelt first team selection.

The fact that both will be attending the same college is not lost on either of them and could work to their benefit.

“Having a support source with Austin, it should be fun,” Snyder said. “If we ever need each other’s help or we need to push each other, we’ll be there.”

Snyder and Remington’s teammate, Coby Vollmer, was another athlete honored at the ceremony. Vollmer will continue his career on the mat, however, as he moves on to wrestle at NAIA Central Christian College of Kansas in McPherson.

Vollmer was also a part of the 2023 conference champion and 2022 state runner-up squads in football. The senior scored a touchdown on a three-yard carry in the last game of the regular season against Fall Creek.

Also signing the dotted line was Caitlyn Stadter. The senior will be attending Division III Saint Catherine University in Saint Paul for tennis. Stadter plans to major in biology and possibly double major in gender studies as well.

Stadter had an accomplished career at Mondovi on the court, finishing fifth in the Division 2 Individual State Tennis Tournament this past fall. She also competes on the track and field team. She signed her NLI a day after helping the Buffaloes win the girls track and field Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship.

“I chose tennis because it’s my favorite sport,” Stadter said. “It’s a sport that I love to play three seasons out of the year when I’m not doing track and I just love St. Catherine. I just love the culture of it, the community and the small feel. I’m excited.”