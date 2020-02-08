Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, a 20-year-old Swede raised in Louisiana, broke a six-year-old record in the pole vault at an indoor meet on Saturday, according to World Athletics.

Duplantis cleared 6.17 meters — or 20 feet and nearly 3 inches — in Torun, Poland.

“It’s something that I wanted since I was 3 years old,” Duplantis said, according to World Athletics. “It’s a big year, but it’s a good way to start it.”

France’s Renaud Lavillenie held the previous overall record of 6.16 meters, set at an indoor meet in Ukraine in 2014. Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka holds the outdoor world record of 6.14 meters, set in 1994.

Duplantis, the world silver medalist, took three attempts at a world record at an indoor meet on Tuesday. He and American Sam Kendricks, the two-time reigning world champion, traded head-to-head wins in the last year and are the Tokyo Olympic favorites.

Duplantis is bidding to become the youngest Olympic pole vault champion since 1932, according to the OlyMADMen.

His mother, Helena, is a Sweden native and was a heptathlete and volleyball player growing up. His father, Greg, finished fifth in the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials pole vault.

Duplantis grew up pole vaulting in his family backyard with older brother Andreas and became a prodigy, breaking age-group records as early as 7. He competed in high school in Lafayette, La., through 2018 and one season for LSU before turning pro last year.

Another older brother, Antoine, is an outfielder drafted by the New York Mets in the 12th round last year.

