Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for eighth time

Swede Mondo Duplantis broke the men's pole vault world record for an eighth time by clearing 6.24 meters (20 feet, 5 inches) at a Diamond League meet in Xiamen, China, on Saturday.

Similar to Ukrainian Sergey Bubka in the 1980s and ‘90s, Duplantis has chosen to raise the bar by the minimum one centimeter for all of his world records dating to the first in February 2020. He receives bonus money every time he breaks it.

Duplantis' next barrier — 6.25 meters — is significant as he can become the first man to clear 20 feet, 6 inches.

Also Saturday, Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico overtook Bahamian Devynne Charlton to win the 100m hurdles in 12.45 seconds, prevailing by four hundredths.

The race also included reigning world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica (fourth, 12.56) and world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria (fifth, 12.58).

Australian Torrie Lewis won the 200m in 22.96, edging world 100m champion Sha'Carri Richardson by three hundredths. Richardson, who primarily races the 100m, was followed by three more Americans who could be 200m factors at June's Olympic Trials -- Tamara Clark, Anavia Battle and TeeTee Terry.

Olympic gold medalist Gong Lijiao of China won the women's shot put with a 19.72-meter throw, topping a field that included American Chase Jackson, the two-time reigning world champion who threw 19.62 for third.

American Shelby McEwen won the men's high jump over co-Olympic gold medalist Mutaz Barshim of Qatar on countback by clearing 2.27 meters. McEwen was seventh at the 2023 Worlds.

The Diamond League moves next Saturday to Suzhou, China, live on Peacock from 7-9 a.m. ET.