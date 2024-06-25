Monday's White Sox-Dodgers game enters rain delay in 7th inning: Here's what we know

Monday's game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field has entered a rain delay in the top of the seventh inning.

When the delay happened, the White Sox were trialing the Dodgers 2-0 and Dodgers' Will Smith was up at the plate with runners on first and second with two outs.

After 30 minutes, the White Sox and Dodgers resumed play at 9:30 p.m.

We are currently in a rain delay and will provide more information as we receive it. pic.twitter.com/2Jv2xjLUkf — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 25, 2024

According to CHGO's Vinnie Duber, rain is expected until 9:30 p.m. Theb White Sox will reassess for a possible resumption time.

Sox say the rain’s gonna stick around till about 9:30, when the radar will be reassessed for a possible resumption time. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) June 25, 2024

Garrett Crochet pitched 5 and 2/3 innings before being pulled, giving up five hits and no runs, while striking out six batters.

