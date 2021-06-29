Monday's Top 5
Check out all the best action from Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with the Top Five plays.
Pippen is no longer keeping his opinions to himself.
The Golden State Warriors are thinking win now, not build for four years from now.
"I was in the locker room with him, I was in practices with him; you're looking from afar."
It looks more likely than ever that Damian Lillard will leave Portland. Where should he go? Here are six ideas.
PHOENIX (AP) Paul George had just wrapped up his brilliant night, scoring 41 points to keep the Los Angeles Clippers' season alive. ''I can't share that,'' George said with a grin, recalling the conversation. George set his playoff career high in scoring, Reggie Jackson added 23 and the feisty Clippers staved off elimination by beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 on Monday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team's medical staff.
With limited money to work with, the Warriors will have to target some high-risk, high-reward players during free agency.
The Warriors reportedly could use James Wiseman and the No. 7 pick to upgrade this offseason. Could they swing a trade for someone like Bradley Beal?
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have "dustups."
After losing in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, Damian Lillard may want out of Portland. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, this comes amid controversy over their head coach hiring process as well as ...
Damian Lillard, one of the league’s top point guards, may be looking for an out from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Scottie Pippen had lots to say about his former coach Phil Jackson and teammate Michael Jordan during an interview on "The Dan Patrick Show."
In yet another high-stakes playoff game, the LA Clippers overcame adversity to keep their postseason hopes alive in Game 5 vs. the Phoenix Suns.
The Greek Freak has one huge thing that Ben Simmons needs for the 2021 season. By Adam Hermann
There reportedly isn't much interest at the top of the draft in trading down, which could impact the Warriors' plans.
The St. Louis native shared his thoughts on the snub and its impact for the first time.
Kevin Love played in just 25 games for the Cavaliers last season, and appeared in only 103 over the past three years.
Cedric Maxwell shares his first impressions of new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and explains why he thinks Udoka's plan to challenge Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on and off the court will be good for Boston.
PERROS-GUIREC, France (Reuters) - French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage. "The Landerneau police are investigating and we haven't heard back from them yet," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told Reuters after organisers ASO filed a lawsuit against the unidentified spectator.
Nelly Korda, 22, won her first major at the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club.