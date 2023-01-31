Monday's Top 10 Plays
Must-see plays from Anthony Edwards, Jeremy Sochan and Josh Green headline Monday's Top 10 Plays.
The Bengals LB speaks out about the video from right after the game.
A mix of expert insight, construction industry standards and previous incentive filings by Disney shed some light on the expected capital investment.
A controversial play in the AFC title game created major reactions.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Raiders have 16 days to figure out a potential trade for quarterback Derek Carr before $40.4 million in future compensation becomes fully guaranteed. So why haven’t they given Carr permission to try to find a suitor? Here’s the problem. The Raiders likely fear that those discussions would result in a wink-nod understanding that Carr [more]
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay debate about what the Chicago Bears should do with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Former players ripped the NFL over its protocol for not allowing teams to have a third quarterback active on game days after Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss.
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
Chiefs players let outspoken Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple have it after KC advanced to the Super Bowl.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
Jimmy Garoppolo wished he had a helmet as he watched Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffer injuries in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Jimmie Ward and the 49ers could be parting ways this NFL offseason.
The Bengals cost themselves a shot at the Super Bowl in a last second loss to the Chiefs.