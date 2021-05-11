Monday's Top 10 Plays

Jordan Poole provided a needed spark off the bench, something the Warriors need him to do into the play-in tournament.
This is why top teams want to avoid the Warriors in the first round.
For a while there, it looked like the Warriors were going to blow yet another game they thought they had in the bag.
The Warriors aren't in an entirely unfamiliar position heading into the NBA play-in tournament.
For our 2021 team preview series we're counting down from the least fantasy relevant squad all the way to No. 1. Starting things off, in unfamiliar territory, are the 32nd-ranked Patriots.
With another great performance Monday night, Steph Curry passed Kobe Bryant for the most 30-point games in a 12th career season or later.
"Not a lot of coaches are able to be with a franchise long enough to win 400 games," Stotts said.
Kent Bazemore was asked about the beef that he accidentally started with Bradley Beal.
Washington came into the offseason with a goal of upgrading the receiving corps around Terry McLaurin and they made three moves in that direction over the last couple of months. They signed Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries as free agents before selecting Dyami Brown in the third round of the draft. Samuel is set for [more]
What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken details the growing suspicions surrounding famed horse trainer Bob Baffert and why this is not the first time his credibility has come into question.
The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot.
Yahoo Sports will keep you updated nightly on the NBA playoff race during the last two weeks of the regular season.
Beal responded to Bazemore laughing at his injury with a torrent of Twitter insults.
Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."
With free agency looming, supporting Aaron Rodgers' return is a no-brainer for Davante Adams.
We have never seen a player like Russ in the NBA, why doesn’t the adulation match the effort? Why does he not receive the love other greats have?
Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.
Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
Chris Haynes speaks with Evan Wasch, the NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament.