Monday's Sports Briefs

PRO FOOTBALL

The NFL suspended New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski one game on Monday for a late, gratuitous hit to the head of Bills defensive back Tre'Davious White.

White was lying face down on the sideline after intercepting a pass in Buffalo on Sunday when Gronkowski body-slammed him, driving his forearm into White's back and head. Gronkowski was called for unnecessary roughness, but not kicked out of the game.

Gronkowski will appeal the punishment, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told The Associated Press. White entered the concussion protocol, Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

After the game, Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared to apologize to his Buffalo counterpart. Gronkowski also apologized, saying he let his frustration get the better of him.

Barring a successful appeal, Gronkowski will miss New England's game against Miami next Monday night.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were fired Monday by the New York Giants less than one year after taking the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2011, a person familiar with the situation said.

McAdoo and Reese were fired a day after the Giants were beaten in Oakland and dropped to 2-10, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an official announcement.

The firings cap an injury-marred season highlighted by the loss of catalyst wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Oct. 8.

The moves also came less than a week after the 40-year-old McAdoo made one of his biggest mistakes of his short tenure, mishandling the decision to bench two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning. The move led co-owner John Mara to admit he wished the decision had been handled better.

Reese was in his 11th season as GM, starting in 2007, the season the team won the Super Bowl. The Giants won a title again after the 2011 season, but Reese has been under fire in recent years with the team now missing the playoff in five of six years.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville are Heisman finalists for the second straight year and will be joined in New York for the presentation ceremony by Stanford running back Bryce Love.

The three finalists were announced Monday night. The award for most outstanding college football player will be given out Saturday night.

Jackson is trying to become the second player to win two Heismans, joining former Ohio State star Archie Griffin, but Mayfield will come to Manhattan as the clear front-runner. He finished fourth in the Heisman voting in 2015 but was not invited to New York. Last year, he was one of five finalists and finished third behind Jackson and Clemson's Deshaun Watson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb has won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation's top defensive player.

The award was presented Monday night at the Charlotte Convention Center.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Chubb leads the FBS in tackles for loss with 23 1/2 this season. He has 25 sacks during his career, including 10 in 2017.

Chubb has 72 total tackles, nine quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two passes broken up and a blocked kick. Chubb becomes the first North Carolina State player to win the award, although linebacker Levar Fisher was a finalist in 2000.

The other finalists were Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Iowa middle linebacker Josey Jewell, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Georgia outside linebacker Roquan Smith.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Aaron Boone's hiring has been finalized by the New York Yankees, who gave the ESPN broadcaster a three-year contract to succeed Joe Girardi as manager.

New York announced the deal Monday and said he will be introduced Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement ''I firmly believe that Aaron possesses the attributes needed to follow in the tradition of great Yankees managers.

Steinbrenner adds ''from all accounts, he is a polished communicator who possesses the ability to cultivate and grow relationships.''

Now 44, Boone has never been a manager or even a coach at any level since retiring as a player after the 2009 season. His 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series for the Yankees against Boston.

Boone was a big league third baseman from 1997-2009 and an All-Star in 2003, when New York acquired him from the Reds at the trade deadline.

Hi grandfather, Ray, was a two-time All-Star infielder from 1948-60. His father, Bob, was a four-time All-Star catcher from 1972-90, then managed Kansas City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03. His brother, Bret, was a three-time All-Star second baseman in a big league career from 1992-05.