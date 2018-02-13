Monday's Sports In Brief

BASKETBALL

STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- Katie Smith, Tina Thompson and Chamique Holdsclaw headline the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class for 2018 announced Monday.

The three former WNBA stars were eligible for the first time.

Joining them in the seven-member class are former Colorado coach Ceal Barry, longtime assistants Chris Dailey and Mickie DeMoss and longtime New Jersey high school and college coach Rose Marie Battaglia. Dailey and DeMoss are the first two assistant coaches to get into the Hall.

The group will be enshrined on June 9 at the Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Smith was a three-time Olympic gold medalist, former Ohio State star, and led the Detroit Shock to two WNBA championships in 2006 and 2008. She Is fifth on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.

Thompson won four consecutive championships with the Houston Comets after getting drafted first in the inaugural 1997 WNBA draft. She was the league's No. 1 all-time scorer until being passed by Diana Taurasi last year.

''I am extremely honored to be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. It is a true privilege to have my name reside in the home where so many of the greats of our game are housed,'' said Thompson, who played at Southern California. ''As a young girl, little did I know how good old-fashioned hard work and passion would affect my life in such a grand way. Fabulous indeed.''

Holdsclaw was the all-time leading scorer and rebounder at Tennessee and led the Lady Vols to three straight NCAA championships from 1996-98.

NEW YORK (AP) - Former No. 1 NBA draft pick Greg Oden will attempt a comeback this summer in the Big3.

The 3-on-3 league says Monday that Oden will be part of this year's draft pool and take part in the draft combine.

Oden was picked first in 2007 by Portland, which selected him over Kevin Durant. But the 7-footer battled injuries throughout his career and played in just 105 games, averaging 8.0 points. His last NBA season was in 2013-14 with Miami.

The league of former NBA players co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube completed its first season last year. The players who were not on the championship team or are captains or co-captains of teams in the eight-team league will be part of the draft pool.

GOLF

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - The British Open is returning to the home of golf in 2021.

The Old Course will host the 150th anniversary of the world's oldest major to mark ''a true celebration of golf's original championship and its historic ties to St. Andrews,'' the R&A said Monday.

It will be the 30th time the Open Championship is played on the Old Course, and the first since 2015 when Zach Johnson lifted the claret jug after a three-way playoff.

It ends the cycle of St. Andrews staging the Open every five years since 1990. It first hosted the event in 1873, when an 18-hole course was used in the championship for the first time. Tom Kidd won that year.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

BOSTON (AP) - Up from the Northeastern students rose a chant of ''1988'' - a milestone they won't have to hear about any more.

Behind the bench, a fan held up a sign saying, ''Now I can graduate in peace.''

It's been 30 years since the Huskies last claimed Boston's college hockey bragging rights. And with a 5-2 victory over longtime nemesis Boston University in the 66th Beanpot final on Monday night, they were ready to celebrate.

''The curse is broken,'' said Northeastern coach Jim Madigan, who was an assistant coach on Huskies' last Beanpot championship team and won twice as a player.

''We haven't won a tournament in 30 years, and people keep asking you. ... It starts playing on you mentally,'' he said. ''These young men just stayed focused, blocked out the noise the best they can. I'm just elated for our institution.''

Adam Gaudette had a hat trick in the championship game, earning the most outstanding player honors. Freshman Cayden Primeau stopped 38 shots for the Huskies to claim the Eberly Award as the top goalie.

Nolan Stevens and Trevor Owens also scored for Northeastern, which had lost nine times in the tournament finals since last claiming the trophy. BU had won 16 times since then - and 30 times in all - beating the Huskies in the final six straight times before this year.