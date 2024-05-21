Monday's preps: Albert powers Cardinal past Mustangs

May 21—BLOOMFIELD — After finishing off her final prep track and field season with a pair of top-20 throws at the Iowa State Track and Field championships, Cardinal senior Cynthia Albert showcased more of her power to open her final prep softball season on Monday in a season-opening South Central Conference battle at Davis County.

Albert hit a pair of home runs over the fence in center field for the Comets as part of a three-hit opening night, driving in three runs scores while three more in Cardinal's 9-5 win over the Mustangs. Lydia Barker, making her first start in the pitching circle taking over for older sister Madeline as the team's ace pitcher, allowed just four earned runs on seven hits over seven innings while adding three hits including a solo home run in the opening inning to give Davis County a 1-0 lead.

Three errors by the Mustangs helped Cardinal add to their lead, scoring five unearned runs in the contest. Nicoa McClure picked up the win in the pitching circle for the Comets, striking out 10 batters over seven innings pitching around 10 hits and five runs scored by the Mustangs.

Cardinal (1-0, 1-0 SCC) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont while Davis County heads to Knoxville for SCC action on Wednesday.

No. 2 (1A) Sigourney 13, Belle Plaine 0

BELLE PLAINE — Carly Goodwin opened her senior season in the pitching circle with another commanding performance, striking out 14 batters in a five-inning South Iowa Cedar League win over the Plainsmen.

After stepping out of conference to battle No. 14 (3A) West Liberty on Tuesday, second-ranked (1A) Sigourney (1-0, 1-0 SICL) returns home to face Keota on Friday.

EBF 8, Clarke 3

OSCEOLA — Lanie Batterson carried a three-hit shutout into the sixth inning in the season opener for the Rockets before the bats came alive late to pull away for South Central Conference road win.

Batterson set up EBF's first run of the season, leading off the top of the second inning with a double to left before courtesy runner Kendra Krause scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Ella Ray. Molly Shafer doubled the lead with a solo home run to left in the fourth inning before two-out RBI hits by Megan Lobberecht, Kaylee Helm and Aliya Wagamon in the sixth put EBF ahead 6-0.

EBF (1-0, 1-0 SCC) returns to the diamond on Wednesday for a conference battle at Cardinal.

PREP BASEBALL

Davis County 5, Cardinal 3

BLOOMFIELD — Presley Cantrell hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth, rallying the Mustangs to a season-opening win over the Comets.

Gavin Ware and Brody Phillips collected the only two hits of the game for the Comets in the South Central Conference opener for both teams. Ware scored the go-ahead run for Cardinal in the top of the sixth, coming home from third on a double steal with Drake Durflinger giving the Comets a 2-1 lead.

Nolan Cremer led Davis County at the plate, going 2-3 included a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the sixth Nathan Schooley added a two-out RBI single later in the inning before closing out the win striking out Cody Birlson and Ware with two runners on for the Comets in the seventh.

Cardinal (0-2, 0-1 SCC) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont while Davis County (1-0, 1-0 SCC) heads to Knoxville for conference doubleheaders on Wednesday.

Sigourney 3, Belle Plaine 0

BELLE PLAINE — After closing out Sigourney's season-opening win at Pella Christian on Thursday, Caden Clarahan pitched the Savages to their second win of the season shutting out the Plainsmen in the junior's first start. Sigourney scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to clinch the win in the South Iowa Cedar League opener at Franklin Park.

After hosting Martensdale-St. Mary's on Tuesday in their home opener, Sigourney (2-0, 1-0 SICL) will welcome in Keota on Friday in the Savages' first home conference game of the year.

Clarke 9, EBF 7

OSCEOLA — Four Rocket errors helped spur on a comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning by the Indians, erasing a 5-4 EBF lead in a back-and-forth South Central Conference opener.

Wyatt Sandeen connected on a pair of hits for EBF, driving in three runs while scoring twice as the Rockets jumped on top 2-0 in the third inning before erasing Clarke's 4-2 lead in the fifth. Landon Glosser pulled EBF within a run on a sharp bases-loaded RBI single before Jackson Tuller put the Rockets ahead with an two-run hit to left.

After stepping out of conference on Tuesday to host Lynnville-Sully, EBF (0-2, 0-1 SCC) heads to Cardinal for varsity doubleheader on Wednesday.