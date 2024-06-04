Advertisement

Monday's prep sports results

star tribune staff, star tribune
·2 min read

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 2

• Prior Lake 4, Chanhassen 1

Section 3

• Eagan 5, Hastings 4

• Eastview 8, Rosemount 2

• Eastview 4, Two Rivers 0

• Two Rivers 7, Park of Cottage Grove 6

Section 4

• Roseville 4, Woodbury 3

• Stillwater 6, Roseville 4

CLASS 3A

Section 3

• Simley 5, Holy Angels 2

Section 5

• Monticello 10, Becker 4

• Monticello 7, Big Lake 6

CLASS 2A

Section 3

• Fairmont 4, Luverne 3

• Minnewaska 5, New London-Spicer 4

• Montevideo 2, Windom 1

Section 5

• Breck 4, SW Christian 1

• Rockford 5, Norwood Young America 1

Section 6

• Foley 7, Albany 6

• Pierz 5, Holdingford 2

• St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Staples-Motley 4

Section 8

• East Grand Forks 8, Hawley 3

• East Grand Forks 8, Roseau 4

• Perham 6, Thief River Falls 1

• Roseau 2, Ottertail Central 0

CLASS 1A

Section 5

• New York Mills 12, Ogilvie 2

• Mille Lacs 6, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

• Sebeka 10, Pine River-Backus 0

GOLF • GIRLS

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • final round

At North Links G.C.

• Sleepy Eye United 856, Alden-Conger 986, New Ulm Cathedral 994, Mountain Lake 1011.

LACROSSE • BOYS

SECTION 2

Semifinals

• Chanhassen 14, Buffalo 13

• Minnetonka 10, Orono 8

SECTION 4

Semifinals

• Stillwater 14, Mahtomedi 10

• White Bear Lake 13, Mounds View 2

SECTION 5

Semifinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 12, Maple Grove 5

• Wayzata 16, Rogers 1

SECTION 6

Semifinals

• Eden Prairie 8, Prior Lake 7

• Edina 10, Bloomington Jefferson 6

LACROSSE • GIRLS

SECTION 2

Semifinals

• Eden Prairie 11, Chanhassen 8

• Minnetonka 19, Orono 16

SECTION 4

Semifinals

• Gentry Academy 18, White Bear Lake 5

• Stillwater 18, Mahtomedi 5

SECTION 5

Semifinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 17, Blake 4

• Maple Grove 10, Champlin Park 9

SECTION 6

Semifinals

• Edina 9, Rosemount 6

• Prior Lake 21, Bloomington Jefferson 3