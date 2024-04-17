Monday's prep roundup, upcoming schedule

Apr. 16—Baseball

WARNER 16, PORUM 5 — Austin Spradlin singled and Ethan Glover doubled to give Warner a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning but in the bottom of the first Luke Johnson and Cooper Franklin helped Class A No. 20 Porum tie the game with a solo home run each. The Eagles took a 5-2 advantage in the top of the second on a two-run single by Jace Jackson and a single by Colton Swimmer. Spradlin earned the win in relief as he tossed a one-hitter over 4.2 innings with six strikeouts. Swimmer started on the hill for Warner (8-11) and gave up five hits and three runs over two innings with two strikeouts and five walks. Lubbock Drake recorded the save. Caden Robinson was tagged with the loss as he gave up two hits and two runs in one inning in relief. Gage Scarberry started for the Panthers (21-3) and allowed two runs on two hits. Johnson led Porum with two hits. Swimmer drove in four runs for Warner while Spradlin and Beau Thomas led with three hits each.

HASKELL 10, PORTER 2 — Class 2A No. 20 Haskell scored five runs on four hits in the top of the fourth for an 8-0 lead. Tyler Durrett belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth for Porter (19-13-1). Nevin Sheedy was the winner on the mound while Durrett took the loss. Lucas King led the Haymakers (10-8) as he went 3-for-4 while Dylan Ozinga and Brady Neal drove in three runs each.

STILLWATER 14, MUSKOGEE 3 — Stillwater scored 10 runs in the first inning as it easily defeated the Roughers. Rock Gilliam started on the hill for Muskogee as he surrendered six hits and 10 runs in one inning. Luke Jamison, Aiden Barnoski, Avery Browning, Owen Gilliam, Jace Paul, Bradan Carter and James Roberts all had one hit for the Roughers (6-19, 0-11 District 6A-3).

OKTAHA 5, DEWAR 4 (8) — In a battle of No. 1 teams in their respective classes, Kale Testerman hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Class 2A's Oktaha the win over Class A's Dewar. Darren Ledford helped the Tigers tie the game twice, first at 1-1 in the third with a single and then at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run. Kipton Christian was the winning pitcher giving up two hits in two innings while starting pitcher Maddux Edwards allowed six hits and four runs with seven strikeouts in six innings. Testerman led Oktaha (21-3) as he finished 3-for-5 while Nic Tolbert was 2-for-3.

OKEMAH 8, CHECOTAH 7 (8) — Checotah's effort to comeback from a five-run deficit fell just short as Okemah scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning. Down 5-0 after the first inning, the Wildcats tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Okemah scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take a 7-5 lead but again Checotah answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to even things up. Jacob Jones took the loss for the Wildcats in four innings as he gave up five runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Charles Collins, Cale Thompson, Bryce Marshall, Mason Rainbolt and Jones all led Checotah (8-17) with one RBI each.

HILLDALE 8, WAGONER 4 — Wagoner captured the lead, 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning as both Kale Charboneau and Mikey Areola singled and an error allowed another run to score. Hilldale scored five runs in the top of the seventh to get the win, highlighted by Case Leach's two-run double. Chad Parks was the winner on the bump as he allowed six hits and two earned runs in a complete game performance. Charboneau took the loss in two-thirds of an inning as he surrendered five runs on two hits. Keyton Cole started on the hill for Wagoner (6-16, 2-8 District 4A-5) and gave up four hits and three runs in 5.1 innings. Karson Klinger led the Bulldogs with two hits while Cole Leach and Case Leach had two RBIs for the Hornets (19-7, 9-2) and Parks went 2-for-4.

EUFAULA 12, ALLEN 7 — Hayden Robinson was 4-for-5 to lead Eufaula who trailed 6-2 in the fourth inning. The Ironheads (13-10) scored five runs on three hits to take the lead for good, 7-6 in the top of the fifth. Dawson Hughes earned the win with eight hits and six runs given up with six strikeouts in four innings.

WEBBERS FALLS 14, CANADIAN 5 — Stryker Chappell led Webbers Falls with two hits and four RBIs as the Warriors (17-7) scored seven runs on eight hits in the top of the fifth inning on the way to the win. Maddux Shelby gave up one hit in two innings to earn the win, while Luke Pierce pitched one inning of scoreless ball in relief.

JAY 6, FORT GIBSON 5 — Fort Gibson fell to 12-12 overall and 6-3 in District 4A-6.

Slow pitch

TAHLEQUAH 2, EUFAULA 0 — Kate Pippenger went 2-for-3 to lead Class 5A No. 15 Eufaula (16-7-1) in the loss to Class 6A No. 13 Tahlequah. Makayla Harjo took the loss giving up nine hits in a complete game showing.

OKAY 13, GORE 12 (8) — Zoey Fulton scored the winning run for Okay in the bottom of the eighth after tagging up. The Lady Mustangs had 17 hits and Gore had 16 in the high scoring affair. Gore was led by Kendra Huckbay and Emily Daily with four hits apiece. Teagan James led Okay going 4-for-5 while Jayden Berry was 3-for-5 with seven RBIs.

FORT GIBSON SWEEPS TWIN BILL — Fort Gibson won a doubleheader against Roland on Monday. The Lady Tigers (8-14) took game one in shutout fashion, 8-0. In the nightcap Fort Gibson won 2-1 over the Lady Rangers.

OKTAHA 7, MORRIS 2 — Sidney Highfill and MacKenzie Eaves put Class 4A No. 3 Oktaha up 2-0 in the first inning as both drove in one run. In the top of the third the Lady Tigers (22-5) increased the lead to 4-0 as Kristen Berry hit a two-run double. Highfill gave up six hits and two runs in a complete game win. Eaves, Cambree McCoy, Hannah Focht, Highfill and Berry all finished with two hits.

PORUM 13, KEOTA 3 — Class 3A No. 10 Porum (23-5) jumped out to a 7-0 first inning lead, thanks in part to a grand slam by Ceirra Mann who finished the day with five RBIs. Leia Johnson pushed the advantage to 9-0 in the second inning with a two-run blast. Mesa Coulston was the winning pitcher and allowed eight hits in four innings. Johnson led at the plate going 3-for-3 while Heidi Purdom, Coulston and Camryn Mann all had two hits.

HASKELL 14, UNION 4 — Class 3A No. 5 Haskell jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Saylor Brown hit a sacrifice fly and Cheyanna Morgan had a two-run home run. The Lady Haymakers extended the lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the second as RayLin Morgan hit a two-run blast. In the fourth the lead jumped to 10-3 as Cheyanna Morgan hit a three-run bomb and Brown doubled. RayLin Morgan had a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth. Josie Enkey allowed eight hits and seven walks as she earned the win in five innings. Riley Westmoreland, Enkey and Ava Draper all had two hits for Haskell (21-9).

MUSKOGEE 11, LOCUST GROVE 1 — Peyton Jackson singled and Kyra Rowland singled both scoring one run to help Muskogee take a 5-1 lead after the third inning. The Lady Roughers increased their lead as they scored five runs on four hits in the bottom of the sixth inning highlighted by a solo inside the park home run by Jaye Barnoskie. Piper Knight earned the win scattering four hits in six innings. Gabbi Davis, Knight and Rowland led Muskogee (9-12) with two hits each.

Tuesday's schedule

BASEBALL

Jay at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.

Chouteau/Porter at Haskell, 4:30/5:30 p.m.

Wagoner at Hilldale, 5 p.m.

Stillwater at Muskogee, 6 p.m.

Warner at Hulbert, 4 p.m.

SLOW PITCH

Eufaula/Vian at Fort Gibson, 4:30/5:30 p.m.

Gore at Roland, 4:30 p.m.

Checotah at Okmulgee, 4:30 p.m.

Okay/Weleetka at Porum, 6:30 p.m.

Henryetta at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.

Haskell at Tahlequah/Stilwell, 4:30 p.m.

Muskogee at Hulbert (DH), 4:30/5:30.p.m.

SOCCER

Muskogee at Holland Hall, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Ada at Wagoner, 6/8 p.m.

Victory Christian at Fort Gibson, 6/8 p.m.

Porter at Keys (G), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday's schedule

BASEBALL

Wagoner at Checotah, 5 p.m.

DISTRICTS

CLASS A

AT PORTER

Game 1, Gore vs. Cave Springs, 2 p.m.; Game 2, Porter vs. Gore, 4 p.m.; Game 3, Porter vs. Cave Springs, 6 p.m.

CLASS B

AT STUART

Game 1, Stuart vs. Haileyville, 11 a.m.; Game 2, Braggs vs. Haileyville, 1 p.m.; Game 3, Braggs vs. Stuart, 3 p.m.; Game 4, 2-0 team vs 1-1 team, 5 p.m.

SLOW PITCH

Class 2A Districts

Warner at Oktaha, 12 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

BASEBALL

Okay at Summit Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Checotah Tournament: Checotah vs. Colcord, 4 p.m.

Preston Tournament: Haskell vs. Morris, 2 p.m.; vs. Preston, 4:15 p.m.;

DISTRICTS

CLASS A

AT PORTER

Game 4, One loss team vs undefeated team, 4 p.m.; Game 5, If Necessary, 6 p.m. ; or if each team has one loss, Gore vs. Cave Springs, 4 p.m.; Winner vs. Porter, 6 p.m.

AT PORUM

Game 1, Arkoma vs. Gans, 1 p.m.; Game 2, Porum vs. Arkoma, 3 p.m.; Porum vs. Gans, 5 p.m.;

CLASS B

AT STUART

Game 5, (If Necessary) 2-1 team vs. 2-1 team, 1 p.m.

Or If every team has one loss after Game 3,

Game 4, Haileyville vs. Braggs, 1 p.m.

Game 5, Winner vs. Stuart, 3 p.m.

SLOW PITCH

Muskogee at Union/Bartlesville, 6:30/7:30 p.m.

DISTRICTS

CLASS 5A

AT STILWELL

Game 1, Stilwell vs. Roland, 10 a.m.; Game 2, Eufaula vs. Muldrow, 11:15 a.m.; Game 3, Stilwell-Roland loser vs. Eufaula-Muldrow loser, 12:30 p.m.; Game 4, Stilwell-Roland winner vs. Eufaula-Muldrow winner, 1:45 p.m.; Game 5, Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 3, 3 p.m.; Game 6, Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4:15 p.m.; Game 7 (If Game), 5:30 p.m.

CLASS A

AT PORUM

Game 1, Porum vs. Talihina, 10 a.m.; Game 2, Gore vs. Wright City, 11:20 a.m.; Game 3, Porum-Talihina loser vs. Gore-Wright City loser, 12:40 p.m.; Game 4, Porum-Talihina winner vs. Gore-Wright City winner, 2 p.m.; Game 5, Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3:20 p.m.; Game 6, Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4:40 p.m.; Game 7, If Game, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Wagoner vs. Shawnee, 6/8 p.m.

— Staff reports