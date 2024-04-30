Monday's prep highlights: PBL baseball rolls

Apr. 30—In baseball

➜ Bloomington 10, Champaign Central 7. The Maroons went on the road and suffered a setback in Big 12 play despite two doubles and a single from Charlie Hobbs, a triple and a single from Luke McClure and a double from Sam McArthur.

➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Rantoul 0. A six-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning helped the Panthers score a road win in Illini Prairie Conference play, with Bryar Cosgrove and Tyler Cole collecting three hits apiece and Charles Cambridge and Connor Vaughn each adding two hits of their own. Cole and Luke Krumwiede combined for nine strikeouts to keep the Eagles off the board, with Krumwiede fanning six batters in four innings to pace the combined no-hitter.

➜ Unity 5, St. Thomas More 2. Brady Parr turned in a complete seven innings on the mound and struck out 10 batters to lift the host Rockets to an Illini Prairie win. Brock Suding, Brayden Henry and Coleton Langendorf each drove in runs for the Rockets — with Henry doing so on a double — while Andrew Tay hit a double to lead the Sabers.

➜ Westville 15, Schlarman 0. A four-inning win Vermilion Valley Conference victory for the host Tigers included two hits apiece from Zach Russell, Drew Wichtowski, Matthew Darling, Easton Barney and Cade Schaumburg, with Wichtowski hitting a home run and Schaumburg surrendering just two hits against four strikeouts on the mound. Owen Jones and Ricky Soderstrom collected two hits apiece for the Hilltoppers.

In softball

➜ Champaign Central 4, Peoria Notre Dame 0. Tayten Hunter doubled and Haley Helm tripled as part of two-hit performances that keyed the Maroons to a Big 12 victory over the host Irish. The duo combined for nine strikeouts in the circle to supplement an offensive showing that also included two hits from Grace Bandy.

➜ LeRoy 13, Fieldcrest 2. Lilly Long pitched five innings for the host Panthers and amassed seven strikeouts while driving in five runs at the plate to secure a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Long had a home run among her two hits, with teammates Natalie Loy, Haley Cox, Lauren Bossingham and Molly Buckles each recording two-hit games of their own. Cox doubled twice and Loy doubled once as the Panthers collected 14 hits as a team.

➜ Milford 8, Iroquois West 3. Kami Muehling struck out six batters and yielded four hits in seven innings to set the tone for the Bearcats, who received three hits from Sydney Seyfert and two hits from Abby Storm in a Vermilion Valley Conference victory against the Raiders. Seyfert and Storm both hit home runs while Leah Honneycut had a pair of hits for the Raiders.

➜ Oakwood 6, Armstrong-Potomac 5. A run in the top of the seventh inning driven in by Brooklynn Myers gave the Comets the edge in a VVC duel with the host Trojans, with Gracie Hanner collecting a double among two hits and Gracie Enos retiring seven batters on strikes in the circle. Samantha Dunvavan added a triple for Oakwood while the Trojans were powered by singles from Kaylyn Hayes and Madison Johnson and nine strikeouts from Acasia Gernentz.

➜ Prairie Central 8, Chillicothe IVC 2. Eight strikeouts from Dixie Hogan and 11 total hits helped the Hawks collect an Illini Prairie Conference road win against the Grey Ghosts. Sam Slagel hit a pair of solo home runs and Kyah Creek doubled during a three-hit performance to motor Prairie Central's offensive attack.

➜ Westville 11, Schlarman 0. Peyton Sabalaskey doubled and Laney Cook drove in four runs to back up a 12-strikeout, shutout performance from Abby Sabalaskey in a successful VVC outing for the host Tigers. Schlarman's Irene Rangel was the lone batter to record multiple hits as she collected two singles, the only hits that Sabalaskey allowed in the five-inning game.

In girls' soccer

➜ Monticello 6, Uni High 1. The host Sages (20-2) pulled away from a 2-0 halftime lead, with Leah Renne and Megan Allen scoring two goals apiece and Margo Cassel and Addison Finet scoring additional goals to help the winning cause. Chloe Noronha-Hostler scored the lone goal for Uni High.

In boys' track and field

➜ At Gibson City. Host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley scored 151 points to claim a six-team meet. The Falcons received individual victories from Evan Landers-Kristensen (400-meter dash, 53.92 second), Keegan DeWall (1,600, 5:13.24), Reed Tompkins (high jump, 5 feet, 53/4 inches), Shawn Schlickman (pole vault, 12-6) and Kale Holzhauer (shot put, 45-71/4). Runner-up Oakwood won three individual events courtesy Macen Phillips (800, 2:10.94), Trevor McCall (300 hurdles, 45.19) and Bryson McDaniel (triple jump, 39-01/4).

In boys' tennis

➜ At Champaign. Uni High beat Normal U-High 5-4 thanks to singles wins from Taehan Lee (6-1, 6-2), Aryan Sachdev (6-0, 6-0), Swapnil Kumar (6-2, 2-6, 10-3), Robert Gao (4-6, 6-7) and a doubles victory from Mason Miao and Kumar (8-2).