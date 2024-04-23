Monday's prep highlights: Monticello soccer makes history

Apr. 23—In baseball

Arcola 8, Sullivan 2. The Purple Riders racked up 15 hits in a Lincoln Prairie Conference road win over the Redskins, with Tanner Thomas and Brody Phillips collecting three hits apiece to help the winning cause. Cameron Crowe led Sullivan's offense with three hits of his own.

Arthur Christian 21, Cornerstone 1. Seven runs in each of the first three innings helped the Conquering Riders cruise to a comfortable victory over the Cyclones in East Central Illinois Conference play. Home-field advantage was kind to Arthur Christian, which was led by doubles from James Lee, Reagan Rademacher and Grant Helmuth. Cody Kuhns struck out six batters in three innings of work on the mound.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, Argenta-Oreana 0. Marcus Otto and Lucas Butcher collected two hits apiece for the Knights, who scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone in a Lincoln Prairie Conference triumph over the Bombers. Maxton Boddy struck out five batters and scattered six hits on the mound for ALAH.

Armstrong-Potomac 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Kollin Asbury and Colton Murphy each doubled during two-hit performances that helped the Trojans claim a Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the host Buffaloes. Georgetown-Ridge Farm plated a run in the bottom of the first when Garrett Latoz scored, but surrendered five runs in the sixth inning and seventh runs in the final frame. Ryan Edwards and Traxton Roberts combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound for the Trojans.

Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Rantoul 0. Holden Cargo and Evan Larson each had two hits for the Eagles in a home setback in Illini Prairie Conference play.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, LeRoy 0. The Panthers found three hits in a narrow HOIC loss to the visiting Chiefs, two of which came from Cole Wilson. Dee-Mack scored its runs in the first and fourth innings while taking advantage of four errors from LeRoy's defense.

Heyworth 6, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Altin Nettleton, Isaiah Johnson and Trent Wetherell each recorded hits for the Falcons in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the visiting Hornets.

Hoopeston Area 7, Watseka 5. Three hits from Cole Miller, two hits from Wyatt Eisenmann and seven strikeouts in six innings of pitching work from Zach Huchel helped the Cornjerkers take down the Warriors in VVC play.

Mahomet-Seymour 13, Normal U-High 8. Finn Randolph, Nolan Johnson and Ray Long each had two hits for the Bulldogs, who received a home run from Matt Orr in a nonconference road win over the Pioneers.

Oakwood 10, Schlarman 8. The visiting Comets outlasted the Hilltoppers in 10 innings to claim a VVC clash, with both teams scoring runs in the eighth inning before Oakwood found a pair of runs in the top of the 10th frame. Jackson Dudley had four singles for Oakwood, who also received three hits from Cort Vermillion and two hits from Brody Taflinger, while Jerrius Atkinson paced the Hilltoppers with three hits and five RBIs.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Prairie Central 5. Noah Steiner hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and Connor Vaughn added a triple to guide the Panthers to an Illini Prairie Conference triumph in Fairbury. Bryar Cosgrove added a pair of hits for PBL while Collin Hartman had two hits for the Hawks.

Pontiac 8, Monticello 1. Four runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning helped Pontiac take down host Monticello in the Sages' first loss of the season. Monticello — which now sits at 22-1 — received hits from Dylan Brown, Koyie Williams and Jacob Long.

Salt Fork 20, Cissna Park 5. Eleven runs in the second inning paved the way for the Storm to secure a win over the Timberwolves on their home field, with Jameson Remole hitting two doubles and driving in four runs, Hayden Maloney plating four runs on a home run and a double and Evan Hageman and Brayden Norton collecting two hits apiece. Park Bruens led the Timberwolves with a double.

Villa Grove 9, Tri-County 0. Andy Houlihan collected two hits and Kahle Lee and Garrett Pollock added hits of their own to lead the host Titans in an LPC loss to the Blue Devils.

Westville 13, Milford 3. Easton Barney, Cade Schaumburg and Cameron Steinbaugh doubled for the Tigers, who had 14 hits as a team in a decisive VVC victory over the visiting Bearcats. Gavin Schunke and Caleb Cluetter each had a pair of hits to lead Milford's offense.

In softball

Armstrong-Potomac 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3. Acasia Gernentz helped the Trojans power past the host Buffaloes in VVC play as she registered 10 strikeouts in the circle and three hits at the dish to pace the team in both categories. Kaylyn Hayes added two hits for the Trojans while the Buffaloes were led by Peyton McComas' three-hit outing that included a triple.

Blue Ridge 9, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Ellie Schlieper had two hits in three at-bats and Lily Enger drove in three runs to key the host Blue Devils to a sizable win over the Broncos in LPC play. Cassie Zimmerman added a double and scored two runs for Blue Ridge while the Broncos were paced by a hit from Jillian Durbin, the lone hit that Schlieper surrendered while amassing nine strikeouts in the circle.

Danville 12, Centennial 1. Two hits and four RBI from Ka'Leah Bellik helped the host Vikings surge past the Chargers in Big 12 Conference play, with Kendall Rannebarger striking out eight batters in five innings of pitching work. Jaidyn Hardesty and TeaAna Boyd singled for Danville, with Brylie Klaudt and Zoe Goodreau each collecting two hits for the Chargers.

Pontiac 4, Monticello 3. Lucy Leatherwood, Lynnsey Trybom, Avery Schweitzer and Marissa Miller combined for Monticello's four hits, with Miller smashing a three-run triple to provide the host Sages' biggest spark in an IPC setback.

Prairie Central 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Faith Fields struck out seven batters in three innings in the circle for the Hawks to set the tone during a decisive Illini Prairie Conference victory. Two hits apiece from Kate Slagel, Sam Slagel, Kyah Creek, Lucy Whitfill, Jules Woodrey and Rylee Galloway helped the Hawks collect 14 total hits, with Woodrey and Krysten Atkins each driving in three runs.

Oakwood 10, Schlarman 5. Caydence Vermillion had 17 strikeouts to lead the Comets to a VVC win over the host Hilltoppers, with Gracie Hanner and Jada Finley each contributing two hits to lead the offense.

St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Maroa-Forsyth 2. Addie Martinie led the Spartans with a home run among three hits in a nonconference road victory, with Hayden Dahl homering among two hits, Grace Osterbur adding two hits and two runs and Chayse Palmer, Chloe Harper and Emma McKinney each earning two hits of their own. Timera Blackburn-Kelly struck out 10 batters in the circle for the Spartans.

Villa Grove 12, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. Home runs from Alexandria Brown, Kayln Cordes and Isabella Dodd helped the host Blue Devils cruise past the Knights in Lincoln Prairie Conference play, with Madison Schweighart hitting a pair of doubles and Alison Pangburn adding a double of her own for good measure. A double and a home run from Mackenzie Condill joined with three hits from Anna Rawlins and two hits apiece from Sophia Monts and Layla Deel to lead the Knights' offense.

Westville 6, Milford 0. Layla Atwood, Jazmyn Bennett and Laney Cook each singled twice to lead Westville's offense in a VVC victory over Milford, with Abby Sabalaskey recording 18 strikeouts and yielding two hits in seven innings of work in the circle. Those hits came in the form of singles from Jossalin Lavicka and Kami Muehling.

Watseka 8, Hoopeston Area 7. Taylor Chattic hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to guide the host Warriors to a VVC win over the Cornjerkers, with Christa Holohan and Kalie Lange each recording three hits and Brianna Denault adding a home run of her own. Hoopeston Area's offense included five batters with multi-hit performances: Jersey Cundiff had four hits, Maddie Barnes and Macy Warner had three hits apiece and Addy Kelnhofer and Vivi Zamirripa each tallied two hits. Two of Barnes' hits were home runs, while Cundiff went deep once.

In girls' soccer

Mattoon 7, St. Thomas More 1. Mary Kathryn Kluesner scored the Sabers' lone goal in a nonconference setback in Champaign.

Monticello 6, Arthur Christian 0. Addison Finet scored four goals and Violet Bailey and Leah Renne added scores of their own to help the Sages topple the Conquering Riders in Monticello. Allison Nebelsick had six saves for the Sages, who now sit at 15-2 and topped last year's program-best record of 14 victories on an evening when Finet reached 33 career goals to break Mia Maupin's record of 29 scores.

In boys' tennis

At Champaign. Centennial defeated Uni High 5-4 thanks to singles victories from Tyler Luchinski (6-3, 3-6, 10-7), Charlie Wixson (7-5, 6-4) and Ayan Ehsan (6-2, 6-2) and doubles wins from Jeff Chahyadi and Wixson (2-6, 6-3, 11-9) and Bruno Jo and Ehsan (6-4, 6-0).