Monday's prep highlights: Davis earns 200th career win

May 7—In baseball

Armstrong-Potomac 3, Hoopeston Area 1. The Trojans (13-5) emerged with a wild Vermilion Valley Conference win that saw both teams combine for 14 walks. Traxton Roberts had a team-high two hits for A-P, while Bowen Hesterberg and Kollin Asbury posted an RBI apiece. Asbury also worked around issuing seven walks by striking out eight batters to earn the win after throwing five innings and allowing the lone run to the Cornjerkers (14-9). Nick Cardenas, Zach Huchel and Dylan Judy each walked two times for Hoopeston, which saw Wyatt Eisenmann deliver an RBI and go 1 for 3 at the plate.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 14, Unity Christian 4. Seven runs in the bottom of the first inning propelled the Knights to victory on their home field, with Will Hilligoss driving in three runs on a trio of singles to pace a stout offensive effort. Marcus Otto and John Williams collected two runs apiece and each scored three runs to help the cause, with Connor Nettles striking out six batters in four innings of work on the mound.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Schlarman 5. Caden Keleminic hit a double during a three-hit performance that helped the Blue Devils past the Hilltoppers in VVC play, with Cruz Dubois and Micah Stanford chipping in two hits apiece and Chaz Dubois and Jordan Johnson adding hits to round out the winning effort. Miles Crosby hit a double for the Hilltoppers.

Champaign Central 13, Danville 2. Luke McClure, Charlie Hobbs and Patrick Kennedy powered the Maroons (16-13) in their Big 12 road win. McClure finished 3 for 5 and stole three bases while scoring two runs, with Hobbs going 3 for 4 with two RBI and adding two stolen bases. Kennedy chipped in with two hits in three at-bats to go with one RBI. Chase Bartlett earned the win for Central after throwing six innings and holding the Vikings (4-20) to two runs on six hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts.

Heritage 4, Tri-County 2. Jack Houlihan, Andy Houlihan, Kahle Lee and Caden Logan entered the hit column for the Titans, with each player recording one hit apiece in a Lincoln Prairie Conference loss to the host Hawks.

Meridian 9, Tuscola 4. The Warriors endured a Central Illinois Conference loss to the host Hawks despite two hits from Nate Thomason, a double from Joey Gibson and three strikeouts from JJ Reynolds.

Oakwood 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Chase Harrison and Jackson Dudley keyed the Comets (14-14) in a VVC road win. Harrison shined on the mound with 11 strikeouts in six innings, limiting the Buffaloes (2-18) to a run on four hits with Harrison helping his own cause, as well, with a team-high two hits at the plate while also scoring a pair of runs. Dudley had two RBI in the win. Deven Vice(two hits, one run) was the top performer for G-RF.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6. Despite a four-run sixth inning from the host Falcons, the Panthers held on to secure a nonconference win on the strength of two-hit outings from Bryar Cosgrove, Noah Steiner, Charles Cambridge, Connor Vaughn and Luke Krumwiede.

Salt Fork 9, Iroquois West 6. The Storm scored runs in four of the six innings on Tuesday en route to a VVC win. Pedro Rangel (3-4, one double, two RBI), Jameson Remole (2-3, one RBI) and Hayden Chew (3-3, one RBI) led the way for Salt Fork (10-14). Rylan Pheifer (3-3, two runs scored) and Izzy Alvarez (two RBI) were the top performers for the Raiders.

Tremont 4, Fisher 0. Ryan Coulter, Cody Hinton, and Jesse Arndt each had a double for the Bunnies (6-13), but that wasn't enough in a Heart of Illinois Conference home loss.

In softball

Hoopeston Area 9, Armstrong-Potomac 2. Jersey Cundiff, Aubreyana Inman and Kennedy Wallace had two RBI apiece to propel the Cornjerkers (14-10) to the win in Vermilion Valley play. Inman's three hits also led Hoopeston, which also received a trio of hits from Macy Warner in the victory at home. Cundiff was the winning pitcher.

LeRoy 6, Rantoul 4. Home runs from Natalie Loy and Molly Buckles sparked the Panthers to a nonconference victory on their home field. Two hits from Addy Sherrick, a hit from Reece Morgan and an RBI apiece from Airiana Bell and Lauren Herbert lifted the Eagles' offense.

Oakwood 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Caydence Vermillion did her part in the circle and Gracie Enos led the offense by finishing 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI in a VVC road win for the Comets (8-19). Vermillion tossed a complete game and was charged with one run and five hits with 12 strikeouts while walking four. Jordan Silvey had a double and one RBI with a walk in three at-bats for the Buffaloes (2-19).

Salt Fork 7, Iroquois West 1. Macie Russell, Alexa Jamison and Ava Ringstrom tallied two hits apiece to key the host Storm past the Raiders in VVC play, with Karli McGee tossing six innings of seven-hit, six-strikeout ball in the circle. Leah Honeycutt led the Raiders with two hits and scored the team's lone run.

St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Tuscola 3. Six innings of six-hit ball from Amelia Huckstadt helped the Spartans topple the host Warriors in nonconference play. Hayden Dahl paced the offense by driving in a run during a three-hit performance, while Grace Osterbur collected two hits, Ellie Ward doubled and AJ Jannusch added an RBI single. Ava Boyer and Emily Czeronka had two hits apiece for the Warriors.

Unity 4, Charleston 3. Unity coach Aimee Davis earned her 200th career victory in a nonconference tilt against the visiting Trojans, with Ruby Tarr and Sophia Beckett contributing two hits apiece and Lindy Bates recording nine strikeouts in seven innings of eight-hit work in the circle. Bates' effort included her 100th career strikeout, with the Rockets plating a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to back up her strong outing.

Villa Grove 11, Tri-County 1. Villa Grove scored six runs in the top of the first inning, setting the tone and cruising to a Lincoln Prairie six-inning road win. Alison Pangburn went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBI for the Blue Devils, while Isabelle Dodd was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI. Alex Brown (3 for 4, triple), Hayden Thomas (2 for 4, three RBI) and Addisyn Wilson (2 for 4) also contributed offensively. Piper Kiser threw all six innings for Villa Grove, striking out seven and limiting the Titans to only four hits. Shaylun Christenberry shined for Tri-County, going 2 for 3 with a solo home run out of the leadoff spot.

Warrensburg-Latham 10, Arthur Christian 3. Lilian Beever, Elsie Beever, Kendra Helmuth, Maleia Miller and Brooke Herschberger each had a hit during a nonconference setback for the host Conquering Riders.

Watseka 9, Milford 5. Christa Holohan hit a home run during a three-hit effort that paced the Warriors in a VVC triumph over the host Bearcats. Sarah Parsons chipped in three hits for Watseka, while Addison Lucht had three hits for Milford and Lillie Harris and Hunter Mowrey chipped in two hits apiece.

In boys' tennis

At Champaign. Champaign Central edged Uni High in a 5-4 decision that featured singles wins from Ezra Bernhard (7-6, 6-0), Abel Vines (6-1, 6-0) and Joshua Kim (6-3, 6-4) and doubles wins from Vines and Bernhard (6-3, 6-1) and Daniel Canivez and Tom Costello (6-3, 6-1). The Illineks' singles winners included Swapnil Kumar (6-2, 6-3), Mason Miao (6-0, 6-1), Robert Gao (6-3, 7-6) with a doubles win from Taehan Lee and Aryan Sachdev (6-4, 6-0).