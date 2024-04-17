Monday's prep highlights: Central softball holds off M-S

Apr. 16—In baseball

➜ Armstrong-Potomac 9, Watseka 2. Two runs in the first inning, a run in the second inning and three runs in the third frame helped the Trojans (9-1) take down the host Warriors (3-8) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Kollin Asbury and Colton Murphy had two hits apiece for the Trojans, with Asbury driving in two runs. Asbury, Bowen Hesterberg and Ryan Edwards each struck out four Watseka batters. Brayden Ketchum hit a double for the Warriors and drove in a run.

➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 17, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Chaz Dubois tallied three hits and scored three runs to complement a two-hit outing from Jordan Johnson and power the Blue Devils (13-6) past the Buffaloes (1-9) in VVC play. Hunter Meeker had a hit for the Buffaloes as Anderson Thomas picked up the win on the mound for BHRA.

➜ Champaign Central 32, Peoria 0. Luke McClure, Charlie Hobbs, Aiden Elliott, Oliver Brandow and T.J. Pipkins each had four hits for the Maroons (8-9) in the first game of a Big 12 Conference doubleheader against the Lions.

➜ Champaign Central 20, Peoria 0. McClure, Pipkins, Patrick Kennedy, and Johnny Timmons each had two hits for the Maroons (9-9) as they completed a sweep of the Lions.

➜ Cumberland 16, Tri-County 1. Kahle Lee and Andy Houlihan each had hits for the Titans (1-10) during a home setback in Lincoln Prairie Conference play.

➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18, Ridgeview 1. Brayden Elliott and Zeb Greer each had three hits for the Falcons (8-3-1) and Ty Cribbett and David Hull added two hits apiece to cement a comfortable Heart of Illinois Conference road win over the Mustangs (4-9). Nathan Campbell doubled to lead Ridgeview's offense.

➜ Hoopeston Area 3, Oakwood 2. Dylan Judy hit a double, Ryker Small had a pair of singles and Mason Rush pitched seven innings of five-hit ball to help the host Cornjerkers (10-5) to a narrow win over the Comets (7-9) in VVC play. Cort Vermillion drove in both of the Comets' runs, but a walk-off single from Rush made the difference in the final inning.

➜ Milford 12, Cissna Park 2. Four batters — Caleb Clutteur, Aiden Frerichs, Aiden Bell, and Preston Janssen — had two hits apiece for the Bearcats (7-4) in a VVC win over the Timberwolves.

➜ Monticello 6, Maroa-Forsyth 2. Luke Teschke struck out nine in 51/3 innings to keep the host Sages undefeated as they prevailed in a marquee nonconference game and became the first area team to hit the 20-win mark. Two hits apiece from Jacob Long and Matt Swartz and a home run from Eli Craft also helped out the cause for Monticello (20-0).

➜ Okaw Valley 3, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The host Timberwolves scored a run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning to capture a Lincoln Prairie game against the Knights (9-5), who were led by a double from Connor Nettles and singles from five other batters. Marcus Otto struck out five batters in six innings of work on the mound.

➜ Rantoul 7, St. Thomas More 3. Eli Reichenbach had two hits and Holden Cargo struck out four batters in 51/3 innings on the mound to key the Eagles (8-7) to a road win over the Sabers (7-9) in Illini Prairie Conference play. Reichenbach and Cargo each drove in a pair of runs, while STM was led by Hayden Bates' two-hit performance.

➜ Salt Fork 11, Schlarman 1. Jameson Remole turned in five innings of three-hit, four-strikeout pitching to pair with two hits and three RBIs at the plate as the host Storm (5-7) picked up a comfortable VVC win. Pedro Rangel had three hits for the Storm and Brayden Norton picked up two hits, while Jerrius Atkinson and Noah Berryman each had hits for Schlarman (2-5).

➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Prairie Central 1. The Spartans (17-2) and host Hawks (4-10) had two hits apiece in an Illini Prairie Conference game, but doubles from Braxton Waller and Logan Rosenthal helped St. Joseph-Ogden remain undefeated in conference play. Brett Holland and JC Spence had hits for the Hawks, who were unable to overcome eight strikeouts from Bryson Houchens.

➜ Tuscola 4, Central A&M 2. Conner Musgrave, Isaac Halverson and Austin Cummings hit singles to provide offense for Tuscola (3-14) in a Central Illinois Conference victory, with Musgrave tossing seven innings of six-hit, four-strikeout ball to earn the win on the mound.

➜ Unity 13, Bloomington Central Catholic 3. Brock Suding had four hits and drove in three runs and Nolan Remole and Emmerson Bailey each had two hits for the Rockets (13-4) as they earned a road win in IPC play.

➜ Westville 10, Iroquois West 0. Drew Wichtowski drove in five runs, Cameron Steinbaugh and Zach Russell had two hits apiece and Cade Schaumburg struck out four batters to power the Tigers (13-3-1) to a VVC win against the Raiders (3-7). Julian Melgoza and Dean Clendenen had hits for Iroquois West.

In softball

➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, Blue Ridge 6. Anna Rawlins hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift ALAH (10-8) to a narrow Lincoln Prairie Conference win over Blue Ridge (5-9). Mac Condill added three hits for ALAH and Madison Schweighart struck out six batters to help the winning cause, while Cassie Zimmerman and Karlee Fenton combined for five hits for Blue Ridge.

➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Raeghan Dickison and Emma Shelato had two hits apiece to help the Blue Devils (8-7) to a comfortable five-inning win over the host Buffaloes (2-12) in VVC play. Eva Ronto fanned seven batters in five no-hit innings in the circle.

➜ Champaign Central 7, Mahomet-Seymour 6. Grace Bandy, Maisie Bowers, Grace Bandy and Tayten Hunter each had two hits for the Maroons (5-7-1), who held off two-run innings from the Bulldogs (2-9) in each of the final three frames to secure a nonconference win on their home field. Bandy, who had a double and a triple, and Bowers each drove in two runs, Kaitlyn Helm added a solo home run for Central and Molly Kloeppel came through with a double and an RBI. That was just enough offense for Haley Helm, who struck out seven in throwing a complete game. Madeleine Cortez and Brooke Hartman each collected two hits apiece for M-S. Cortez had a a triple and an RBI, while Brooklyn Dyer drove in three runs.

➜ Hoopeston Area 7, Oakwood 5. Viviana Zamarripa had three hits and Maddie Barnes, Aubreyanna Inman and Kennedy Wallace had two hits apiece for the Cornjerkers (10-7-1) as they took down the visiting Comets (3-12) in VVC play. Gracie Hanner had three hits to pace Oakwood's offense.

➜ LeRoy 12, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2. Emily Mennenga had four hits and Lilly Long had three hits to power LeRoy (16-1) to a nonconference win against PBL (0-11), with Long striking out nine batters in five innings of work. Devani McClatchey drove in a run for the Panthers.

➜ Milford/Cissna Park 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 0. Kami Muehling yielded three hits across seven complete innings for the Bearcats (10-1), with Hunter Mowrey and Addison Lucht each recording two hits during the course of the nonconference contest.

➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Prairie Central 4. Addison Frick and Addy Martinie each had three hits for the Spartans (13-5), who went on the road to defeat the Hawks (9-9) in Illini Prairie Conference play. Halle Brazelton drove in a pair of runs and Timera Blackburn-Kelly threw five innings of six-hit, eight-strikeout ball.

➜ Salt Fork 11, Schlarman 6. Karli McGee struck out 12 batters and collected two hits at the plate, including a home run, to to support four hits from Alexa Jamison, three hits from Morgan Russell and two hits from Ava Ringstrom in a VVC win for the host Storm (5-8). Jamison finished 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBI. Irene Rangel and Je'Lanna Tall had three hits apiece for the Hilltoppers (0-3), with Tall driving in three runs.

➜ Unity 8, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. Jenna Adkins, Ruby Tarr, Sophia Beckett and Maegan Rothe tallied two hits apiece for the Rockets (12-5-1) in an IPC road win over the Saints. Bates allowed five hits and struck out three batters in seven innings of work in the circle, while Tarr had a triple and, along with Beckett, drove in two runs.

➜ Watseka 4, Armstrong-Potomac 2. Christa Holohan, Jasmine Essington and Brianna Denault each had hits for the host Warriors (9-2), who relied on eight strikeouts from Sarah Parsons en route to a VVC win over the Trojans (5-5). Acasia Gernentz struck out 12 Watseka batters to lead Armstrong-Potomac's attack.

➜ Westville 10, Iroquois West 0. Abby Sabalaskey struck out 13 batters, allowed just one hit and drove in a run at the plate to help the Tigers (15-1) to a VVC win on their home field. Daylin Zaayer and Lani Gondzur each had three hits for the Tigers, while Jersey Fowler doubled for the Raiders (6-5).

In girls soccer

➜ Rochester 3, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Maggie Moore saved nine shots as the Rockets claimed a nonconference victory over the host Bulldogs (4-3-2).

➜ Uni High 2, St. Thomas More 1. Cali Cooper scored both of Uni High's (3-8) goals as the Illineks took down the host Sabers (4-5-1), with Ava Roberts chipping in an assist and Xenia Mongwa saving 13 shots. Mary Kathryn Kluesner scored the lone goal for STM.

In boys' tennis

➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central earned an 8-1 victory over St. Thomas More thanks to singles wins from Ezra Bernhard (6-2, 6-2), Abel Vines (6-0, 6-0), Daniel Canivez (6-1, 6-0), Bobby Miller (6-2, 3-6, 10-7), Joshua Kim (6-0, 6-0) and Chris Miller (6-0, 6-2). Bobby Miller and Kim (8-3) and Chris Miller and Jack Levitan (8-2) earned doubles wins, as did STM's duo of Jack McMahon and Ryan Daley (8-1).