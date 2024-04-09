Monday's prep highlights: Central, Centennial roll in soccer

Apr. 9—In baseball

➜ Arcola 13, Heritage 0. Two hits apiece from Brevyn Whisman, Caiden Helmuth and Brody Phillips helped the Purple Riders (9-2) cruise to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win over the host Hawks (0-8). Haiden Davis went 1 for 2 to pace Heritage.

➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Chaz Dubois had three hits for the Blue Devils (11-5), who scored both of their runs in the top of the eighth inning to edge the Trojans (7-1) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Traxton Roberts drove in Armstrong-Potomac's lone run. Kollin Asbury struck out 13 in 72/3 innings for A-P.

➜ Clinton 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. The Maroons (9-3) scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to come from behind against the Falcons (4-2-1), with Brooks Cluver blasting a home run and Brock Wilson and Jack Manning plating runs of their own. David Hull paced GCMS' offense with two hits during the nonconference game.

➜ Heyworth 11, LeRoy 10. Despite three hits from Cole Wilson, two hits from Bo Zeleznik and a hit from Jordan Cox, the Panthers (4-6) were outlasted by the host Hornets in an eight-inning Heart of Illinois Conference thriller.

➜ Hoopeston Area 8, Salt Fork 1. The Cornjerkers (8-5) cruised past the Storm (4-6) in Vermilion Valley Conference play on the strength of 12 strikeouts, two hits and three RBIs from Ryker Small and RBIs from Mason Rush, Brayden Walder, Cole Miller, Nick Cardenas and Keygan Field. Pedro Rangel had two hits for the Storm.

➜ Iroquois West 7, Cissna Park 3. Ivan Ontiveros and Owen Hartke scored two runs apiece for the Raiders (2-5) in a road VVC victory against the Timberwolves (0-4), who received a double from Colson Carley.

➜ Monticello 10, St. Thomas More 0. Carter Foran struck out six batters and yielded just one hit in throwing a shutout to spark the host Sages to a six-inning win against the Sabers (7-5) in Illini Prairie Conference play and keep Monticello (16-0) unbeaten on the season. Luke Teschke went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored and Eli Craft added a home run to ignite Monticello's offense. Wilson Kirby had the lone hit for the Sabers, who trailed 7-0 after three innings of play.

➜ Normal Community 9, Champaign Central 1. Charlie Hobbs hit a triple and scored a run, but the Maroons (5-8) were unable to vault past the Ironmen in a Big 12 Conference game at Spalding Park. Luke McClure, Chris Timmons and Sam McArthur added hits for the Maroons.

➜ Oakwood 11, Watseka 2. The Comets (5-6) scored five runs in the fourth inning to spark a VVC win against the host Warriors, with eight of Oakwood's nine batters recording at least one hit. Cort Vermillion tallied four singles to lead the Comets' lineup while Alec Harrison and Alex Wallace combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound. Austin Morris doubled for Watseka (3-6).

➜ St. Anthony 7, Mahomet-Seymour 2. The visiting Bulldogs led 2-0 early, but couldn't hang on to the lead in a nonconference setback. Gavin Bailey and Cam Heinhold each had two hits for M-S (8-4).

➜ Tri-County 24, Blue Ridge 1. An offensive outburst for the visiting Titans (1-8) included two hits apiece from Andy Houlihan, Levi Ash, Kahle Lee and Caden Logan, while Garrett Pollock and Justin Robertson added hits of their own. The Titans' pitchers held the Knights (0-8) to just one hit.

➜ Westville 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Home-field advantage was kind to the Tigers (10-3-1) as they picked up a five-inning VVC win against the Buffaloes (0-7), with Cameron Steinbaugh and Alec Davis chipping in three hits apiece and Easton Bolin smashing a pair of home runs to supply the bulk of the team's offense. Cade Schaumburg struck out seven batters on the mound in 32/3 innings of work, with Ben Vice collecting two of the Buffaloes' five hits.

In softball

➜ Argenta-Oreana 19, Blue Ridge 0. Nineteen hits in five innings helped the Bombers (7-2) to a decisive Lincoln Prairie Conference victory over the Knights (4-8), with Abbey Matthews and Sophia Wicklund each totaling four hits and Miriah Powell driving in five runs. Addison Roos and Ellie Schlieper each had two hits for the Knights.

➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Emma Shelato and Ava Acton had three hits apiece and Raeghan Dickison fanned seven batters to help the Blue Devils (8-6) past the Trojans (5-3) in VVC play. Acasia Gernentz struck out eight batters of her own in the circle for the Trojans.

➜ Chatham Glenwood 2, Monticello 1. Cassidee Stoffel doubled at the plate and struck out three batters in seven innings of work for the Sages (10-8), who suffered a nonconference home loss to the Titans.

➜ Heyworth 14, LeRoy 4. Molly Buckles had a pair of hits for the Panthers while Haley Cox drove in three runs, but the host Hornets scored four runs in the first inning and seven runs in the third inning to deal the Panthers (13-1) their first loss of the season. LeRoy pitcher Lilly Long struck out three batters in the Heart of Illinois Conference game.

➜ Hoopeston Area 8, Salt Fork 7. Kinzley Bailey's three-hit performance joined with two-hit outings from Maddie Barnes, Jersey Cundiff, Aubreyana Inman and Melina Vogel to key a VVC victory for the host Cornjerkers (8-6) against the Storm (4-7).

➜ Olympia 9, St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Addison Frick had two hits, Grace Osterbur scored a pair of runs and Addie Martinie drove in two runs of her own as the Spartans (9-3) sustained a road setback in nonconference play.

➜ Villa Grove 11, Sullivan 1. Piper Kiser drove in seven runs for the Blue Devils (9-10-1) during a three-hit performance that included a double and a home run, with Kayln Cordes adding three hits and Logan Lillard striking out seven batters to secure a six-inning LPC victory. Taylar Mercer had three hits to lead the Redskins' (3-8) offense.

➜ Watseka 6, Oakwood 1. Brianna Denault hit a home run during a four-hit outing that joined with two hits apiece from Sarah Parsons and Christa Holohan to help the host Warriors (7-2) sink the Comets (3-7) in VVC play. Gracie Hanner had two hits — including a double — for Oakwood, which was shut down in part by 10 strikeouts from Parsons.

➜ Westville 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Abby Sabalaskey struck out 16 batters in six perfect innings to power the Tigers (12-1) to a VVC win over the Buffaloes (1-7), with Lilly Kiesel, Daylin Zaayer and Layla Atwood adding doubles at the plate to secure the home triumph.

In girls' soccer

➜ Centennial 4, St. Thomas More 1. Payton Kaiser had two goals and an assist to power the host Chargers (5-3) past the Sabers (2-4-1) in nonconference play, with Yameli Salinas and Alaina Kimble chipping in goals of their own. Mary Katherine Kluesner scored the lone goal for the Sabers.

➜ Champaign Central 2, Mattoon 1. Elie Liay von Bodman scored on an assist from Grace Pelz and Sophia Adams connected on an assist from Caroline Blount to lead the host Maroons (4-2) past the Green Wave in a nonconference match. Evie O'Brien had six saves for Central.

In boys' tennis

➜ At Urbana. Urbana defeated Peoria Richwoods 5-4 thanks to singles wins from Xander Ashley (3-6, 7-5, 10-6), Joe Solava (6-2, 6-2), Ian Peters (6-3, 6-1) and doubles wins from Solava and Peters (8-5) and Jesus Avalos and Crew Hardin (9-7).

In boys' track and field

➜ At Watseka. Host Watseka scored 131 points to claim victory in a meet that included St. Anne (98), Tri-Point (78), Clifton Central (65), Milford (58) and Illinois Lutheran (51), with Hagen Hoy (800-meter run, 2:16.85), Evan LaBelle (discuss, 118 feet, 1 inch) and Jack Combes (triple jump, 40-21/4) standing as the Warriors' individual winners.

In girls' track and field.

➜ At Champaign. Mt. Zion scored 110 points to top Centennial (68.33), Champaign Central (63.67) and Mattoon (30), with Centennial earning individual wins from Nina Brown (200-meter dash, 25.3), Alicia Thomas (100 hurdles, 16.0 and 300 hurdles, 49.3), Lidia Feliciana (shot put, 32-101/2) and Ulaya Nance (discuss, 100-3). Central's individual winners were Isabelle Roundtree (100, 11.9) and Julia Bilsbury (triple jump, 34-63/4).

➜ At Watseka. Watseka swept its own meet by scoring 127.5 points to top Clifton Central (105), Milford (81), Tri-Point (60), Illinois Lutheran (51), St. Anne (20.5) and Christ Lutheran (8). Natalie Erickson won the 100 hurdles in 19.45 seconds and Megan Martin won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet and one-quarter inch.